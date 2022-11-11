Warrior Weekend : Women’s Basketball

PUERTO RICO – The Winona State University Women’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 Warrior campaign with three games in four days on the Inland of Puerto Rico.

The Warriors will participate in the 2022 Puerto Rico Clasico, held over November 11 – 13. At the tournament, Winona State will face the University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez, the University of West Alabama and the University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras.

All games at the 2022 Puerto Rico Clasico are in Atlantic Standard Time (AST). Information available on the tournament is at this link.

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

Winona State started the 2022-23 season with an exhibition contest at No. 9 Iowa State University, falling 104-47.

Naomi Breunig led Winona State against ISU, scoring 10 points in the game.

Alex Dornfeld was the top Warrior rebounder versus the Cyclones, grabbing seven boards.

Winona State also played cross-town rival Saint Mary’s in exhibition action, beating the Cardinals 94-41.

Caitlin Riley was named the WSU Player to Watch in the 2022-23 NSIC Coaches’ Poll and season preview.

The Warriors were selected 11th overall and 5th in the NSIC South by coaches around the league.

Against Saint Mary’s, WSU had three players in double digits for scoring; Ava Sergio (15), Lauren Fech (11) and Mattie Schimenz (11)

Sixteen different players took the floor for WSU against SMU, and the Warriors shot 56.3% from the floor and 40.9% from behind the arc.

The 2022-23 season marks the first year as a head coach for Ana Wurtz. The WSU Hall of Fame guard was a long-time associate head coach under Scott Ballard.

West Alabama STORYLINES

The Tigers were picked to finish seventh in the Gulf Conference by the league’s coaches.

West Alabama was 15-13 last season.

The Tigers were 9-10 in league play last year, dropping their final five games of the season.

The Tigers are coached by Rusty Cram, in his eighth year at the helm.

Puerto Rico Mayaguez & Bayamon STORYLINES

Both University of Puerto Rico schools will face Winona State and West Alabama in the Clasico.

Also participating in the weekend is the men’s team from Harding University

WSU last played in Puerto Rico in 2016, beating UPR – Mayaquez 72-36 on Nov. 12, 2016.

Winona State’s contests against UPR – Rio Piedras and West Alabama will be the first time WSU has faced either school.

WARRIOR NOTABLES

Winona State has made it to the NCAA Tournament three times; 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Head Coach Ana Wurtz and Assistant Coach Hannah McGlone are the only all-female coaching staff in the NSIC that also competed at their alma mater as student-athletes.

Puerto Rico College Sports Tours is hosting the tournament and responsible for all live streaming and live stats.

For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com and @WinonaStateATH.

About Winona State University Athletics:

The Winona State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, as an integral part of the educational mission of the institution, is committed to offering opportunities to experience academic and Athletic Excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words: Graduate Champions.

Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of Women’s gymnastics.