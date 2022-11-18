Warrior Weekend: Women’s Basketball – Winona State University Athletics

QUINCY, Ill. – The Winona State University Women’s basketball team will be in action this weekend at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Classic, Hosted by Quincy University. The Warriors will compete against McKendree University on Nov. 19 at 1pm and then against Quincy University on Nov. 20 at 3pm.

Winona State opened their 2022-23 campaign with a trip to Puerto Rico where WSU was victorious in all three contests to start the season 3-0.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Live stats & stream for both games are available at the links above and on the WSU Women’s Basketball schedule page.

Both contests will take place at the Pepsi Arena on the campus of Quincy University.

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

WSU is 3-0 on the season with wins over UPR-Mayaguez (64-46), West Alabama (58-55), and UPR-Bayamon (62-54).

Caitlin Riley leads the Warriors in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game.

Alex Dornfeld has garnered a team-high 25 rebounds this season, including 10 in an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double against UPR-Bayamon.

Lauren Fech has dished out at least four assists in each game this season.

Five Warriors average at least seven points/game this season: Riley, Dornfeld, Fech, Ava Sergio, Kaitlyn Schrimpf, and Emma Carpenter.

Caitlin Riley has been lights out from beyond the arc, going 12-19 (63.2%) on the season, including a 6-for-8 performance from deep against UPR-Mayaguez.

The 2022-23 season marks the first year as a head coach for Ana Wurtz. The WSU Hall of Fame guard was a long-time associate head coach under Scott Ballard.

McKENDREE UNIVERSITY STORYLINES

McKendree began their season with an 0-2 start last weekend.

Naomi McDaniel leads the Bearcats with 9.5 points per game.

Maclayne Taylor adds on 7.5 points/game for Mckendree.

Christy Fortune leads the team on the glass, with 6.0 boards per game.

McKendree averages 53.5 points/game.

Kari Kerkhoff has been the head coach for the Bearcats since 2015.

QUINCY UNIVERSITY STORYLINES

Quincy University is 0-2 on the season, with losses to Ursuline and Hillsdale.

The Hawks average 56.0 points/game offensively and give up 65.0 points per game to their opponents.

Beth Matas-Martin leads Quincy with 16.0 ppg and 37.5 minutes/game.

Cymirah Williams has collected a team-high 9.0 boards per game.

The Hawks have three double-digit scorers in Matas-Martin, Williams, and Sarah Nelson.

Kaci Bailey is in her second season as the head coach for Quincy.

WARRIOR NOTABLES

The Warriors were selected 11th overall and 5th in the NSIC South by coaches around the league.

Head Coach Ana Wurtz and Assistant Coach Hannah McGlone are the only all-female coaching staff in the NSIC that also competed at their alma mater as student-athletes.

The Warriors will look to start 4-0 for the second consecutive year.

