Warrior Game Day: Women’s Basketball

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University Women’s basketball team opens NSIC play Tuesday, November 22, hosting Upper Iowa University in a 7:30 pm contest in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.

Winona State – ranked seventh in the current D2SIDA Central Region poll – is 5-0 on the season under first-year head Coach Ana Wurtz. WSU swept three games in Puerto Rico to open the campaign and most recently went 2-0 at the Quincy University Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Invitational. At the QU tournament, Alex Dornfeld was named the Most Outstanding player of the competition and was joined on the All-Tournament team by Warrior teammate Lauren Fech.

Upper Iowa is 4-1 on the year, starting the season with four straight wins but falling most recently to Truman State University, 97-90.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Live stats & stream for both games are available at the links above and on the WSU Women’s Basketball schedule page.

The contest will take place in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

WSU is 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 7 in the current D2SIDA Central Region Poll.

Alex Dornfeld has had three successive double-double performances leading into tonight’s contest.

Dornfeld hit for a career high 24 points in a 65-62 overtime win against Quincy.

Lauren Fech was named to the QU All-Tournament team last weekend and scored 20 points

WSU went 7-for-7 from the foul line in overtime to beat Quincy.

Winona State played two exhibition contests this year; falling to NCAA Division I Iowa State 104-47 and beating Saint Mary’s, 94-41.

The 2022-23 season marks the first year as a head coach for Ana Wurtz. The WSU Hall of Fame guard was a long-time associate head coach under Scott Ballard.

Upper Iowa UNIVERSITY STORYLINES

Upper Iowa started the season 4-0 but lost their most recent contest, bringing a 4-1 record into tonight’s game.

Lydia Haack leads the Peacocks with a 21.2 ppg average.

Katie Tornstrom adds 14.6 points/game for Upper Iowa.

Helen Staley leads the team on the glass, with 7.6 rebounds per game.

UIU averages 78.4 points/game.

Head Coach John Maass is in his first season with Upper Iowa

WARRIOR NOTABLES

The Warriors were selected 11th overall and 5th in the NSIC South by coaches around the league.

Head Coach Ana Wurtz and Assistant Coach Hannah McGlone are the only all-female coaching staff in the NSIC that also competed at their alma mater as student-athletes.

The Warriors’ 5-0 start is the best opening stretch of games since the 2015-16 season, where WSU started 13-0.

For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com and @WinonaStateATH.

About Winona State University Athletics:

The Winona State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, as an integral part of the educational mission of the institution, is committed to offering opportunities to experience academic and Athletic Excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words: Graduate Champions.

Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of Women’s gymnastics.