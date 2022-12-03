Warrior Game Day: Men’s Basketball

St. PAUL, Minn. – The Winona State University men’s basketball team will take on Concordia University, St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 3, as the Warriors open the road portion of their 2022-23 NSIC schedule. Tip off is set for 3 pm in the Ganglehoff Center.

Winona State (5-2 overall, 0-2 NSIC) will face a CSP (2-5 overall, 0-2 NSIC) team that is also in search of their first conference win; WSU will look to continue their winning streak against the Golden Bears, with the Warriors victorious in their last six outings against CSP.

GAME & FAN INFORMATION

Live stats & stream for both games are available at the links above and on the WSU Men’s Basketball schedule page.

The contest will take place in the Ganglehoff Center on the campus of Concordia University, St. Paul

WINONA STATE STORYLINES

Winona State holds a 5-2 record, having most recently fallen to Minnesota State

WSU has averaged 72.6 points/game on the Offensive end, while limiting opponents to 67.9 points per game.

The Warriors are third in the NSIC with 38.0 rebounds/game and hold a 5.0 rebounding margin over their opponents.

Connor Dillon leads WSU in scoring, averaging 20.1 points per game. Dillon’s mark is currently seventh-best in the league.

Connor Drew adds 12.6 ppg and Luke Martens is also in double figures at 13.3 points/game.

Owen King leads Winona State with 26 assists so far this year and has 10 steals.

Winona State has led at the half in both NSIC contests this year and battled to the final shot against both Upper Iowa and MSU-Mankato.

Concordia University, St. Paul STORYLINES

Concordia University, St. Paul has dropped two straight NSIC games.

CSP has lost to Winona State in the last six matchups between the teams.

Antwan Kimmons leads CSP with 25.1 points/game.

Marcus Skeete (14.4) also factors heavily into the Golden Bear scoring.

Marcus Skeete leads CSP on the glass, pulling in 7.0 rebounds/game.

Head Coach Matt Fletcher has been in charge of the Golden Bears since 2020.

WARRIOR NOTABLES

The Warriors were selected 10th overall and seventh in the NSIC South by coaches around the league.

Former Warrior standout Caleb Wagner joined Eisner’s staff in the off-season.

The Warriors are 62-92 in 154 matchups with Minnesota State, dating back to 1916.

For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com and @WinonaStateATH.

About Winona State University Athletics:

The Winona State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, as an integral part of the educational mission of the institution, is committed to offering opportunities to experience academic and Athletic Excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words: Graduate Champions.

Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of Women’s gymnastics.