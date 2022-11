SAN ANTONIO — As basketball has evolved, so has Warren senior Jaylen Crocker-Johnson’s game.

From a rim-protecting freshman to an improving ball-handler and passer with a midrange shot, Crocker-Johnson has rolled with the changes.

“As a junior, we moved him completely out to the wing because that’s what he’s going to play in college,” Warren Coach Kyle Smith said. “We wanted to give him an opportunity to develop his game. One of his most underrated skills is that he’s a great passer. He has good vision, and he’s very unselfish. But he can handle it now and can shoot it. It’s been awesome to see his game develop.”

Crocker-Johnson, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 20.9 points and 13.9 rebounds a season ago when he was unanimously selected as District 29-6A’s MVP. The Express-News named him a Player of the Year finalist last season, too.

“I was leave-open-on-the-perimeter-type guy,” Crocker-Johnson said when he was a freshman. “My main game wasn’t shooting for anything. I started working on it. … I’ve made a lot of progress. I’m getting really consistent on my catch-and-shoot. I’m still working on creating my own shot, but I’d say I’ve improved a lot.”

That’s been good news for Crocker-Johnson and the Warriors. Smith said Crocker-Johnson was one of the city’s most dominant players last season.

Crocker-Johnson and then-senior Xaivier Kirk helped the Warriors capture a share of the District 29-6A Championship with Brennan last year. The Warriors advanced to the Class 6A Region IV semifinals before Austin Westlake stopped their season at 29-9 with a 65-55 decision. Westlake then defeated Brennan for the regional title and a state-tournament berth.

Last year’s run showed where Crocker-Johnson’s game was headed. In addition to his team-leading numbers in points and rebounds, Crocker-Johnson was first in blocks (1.7), fourth in assists (2.0) and second in steals (1.1). They also made 22 3-pointers.

The best part for Warren is that he can still work inside for a score or dish outside if a double-team converges.

“One of my favorite things about him is that if he needs to get us a bucket, he can go down, put his foot on the block and get a basket,” Smith said. “Him being an unselfish passer makes it really hard to cover us because we put a bunch of shooters around him.”

Following his freshman season, Crocker-Johnson lost 40 pounds and began reshaping his body. He was 6-7 and 250 pounds as a freshman. He has since grown an inch and weighs 230.

Crocker-Johnson has established himself as one of the program’s top all-time players. That’s impressive considering the program has produced Taurean Prince, currently with the NBA’s Timberwolves, Ben Uzoh, who played three seasons in the NBA, and Tony Crocker, who was a college star at Oklahoma and recently retired after playing pro ball in Europe.

Crocker also happens to be Crocker-Johnson’s brother. Crocker-Johnson credits his brother for piquing his interest in basketball.

“Tony is the main reason why I started getting into basketball,” Crocker-Johnson said. “As my first AAU games came up, he started coaching me, being there for me and helping me get better.”

Crocker also helped his brother navigate through the recruiting process. Crocker-Johnson is expected to sign with Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday.

Crocker played alongside Blake and Taylor Griffin at Oklahoma.

“They basically got me ready for what to expect,” Crocker-Johnson said.

Crocker-Johnson is on target to become the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. They have 1,306 points. Isaiah Thorne scored 1,750 from 2013-17 for the top spot. Crocker is No. 2 with 1,706 (2002-05).

Crocker-Johnson is No. 2 in rebounds with 951. Prince had 974 from 2010-12.

“That’s saying something with the talent we’ve had,” Smith said. “He really wants to win, and that’s a priority. And when your player is like that, it makes your job easy.”

As he leaves his final marks at Warren, Crocker-Johnson hopes to repeat as district champions. That won’t be easy as Brennan appears to be the team to beat after returning four starters, including last season’s Express-News Newcomer of the Year Kingston Flemings, and the addition of highly touted freshman Isaiah Ward, who has started receiving NCAA Division I offers.

“I think you could argue that District 29-6A is the best in Region IV,” Smith said. “You can talk about the top five or six teams that can go toe to toe with anybody.”

