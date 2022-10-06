Warren’s Edward Kehl punches ticket to state golf | News, Sports, Jobs

It’s been a good week for local Ohio high school golfers.

Tuesday, Warren’s Edward Kehl punched his ticket to the state tournament while the Marietta High boys team won a Sectional championship.

Kehl carded a 74 at the Division II Southeast District Tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club. That was the best score of the tournament, giving Kehl the individual district championship. They bested runner-up Laith Hamid of Gallia Academy by two strokes.

Warren placed third overall as a team with a score of 345, missing out on qualifying for state as a team by 10 strokes. Sheridan (331) won the title while Gallia (335) was the runner-up.

John Wharton (82) finished tied for sixth individually for the Nathan Evans-coached Warriors.

Tyler Steele (92) was tied for 31st, Brayden Parsons (97) was tied for 48th and Liam Nuzum (99) was tied for 52nd.

In Division I Central District action, Marietta competed in the Sectional tournament at Eaglesticks Golf Club.

The Tigers scored 306 as a team, four strokes better than runner-up John Glenn, to take the team title and earn them a spot in next week’s districts.

AJ Graham was the individual Sectional Champion with a score of 70, one stroke better than DeSales’ Vaughn Harber. Fellow Tiger Grayson Herb was not far behind in fourth with a score of 74.

Owen Heslop came in with a 79 to place tied for 14th, while Liam Ritter (83; tied for 26th) and Canyon Herb (93; tied for 43rd) rounded out the efforts for the Bryan Whittekind-coached Tigers.

On the girls side, Marietta’s Saylor Wharff advanced to district play by placing 10th in Division I Sectional play at Westchester Golf Course.

Wharff carded an 81 to finish as the second best individual not on a district qualifying team. Fellow Tiger Cailynn Hesson scored a 103 to finish tied for 35th.

In Division III, Fort Frye’s girls team competed in district action at Cambridge Country Club, placing sixth with a score of 480.

Denay Layton was Fort Frye’s top individual in 17th place with a score of 94. Taylor Miller was 30th at 119, Heather Schilling was 32nd at 131 and Faith Treadway was 33rd and 136.

Waterford’s girls competed at Pickaway Country Club, placing fourth as a team with a score of 414.

The Wildcats’ individuals were Leah Ryan (12th; 91), Madison Hiener (tied for 22nd; 102), Parker Powers (30th; 109), Kari Carney (tied for 33rd; 112) and McKenzi Farmer (tied for 54th; 128) .

On the boys side, Waterford and Belpre competed at Elks Country Club.

Waterford finished fifth (367) as a team while Belpre was seventh (379).

Individuals for the Wildcats were Gavin Brooker (fifth; 81), Brett Colyer (tied for 24th; 90), Braun Doak (tied for 39th; 97), Ethan Huck (tied for 41st; 99) and Briceson Cline (44th; 102) .

Golden Eagles individuals were Carson Moore (tied for 19th; 89), Blake Church (tied for 24th; 90), Cody Hess (tied for 35th; 96), Jake Alkire (47th; 104) and Jacob Ferrier (48th; 105).