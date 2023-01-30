Warren Wallace resigns as Heritage Christian Coach

Warren Wallace Resigned Monday as boys basketball Coach at Heritage Christian.

Wallace, in his third season at the school, said in a text message his “working relationship” at the school led to his decision. The Eagles, led by Purdue Recruit and senior standout Myles Colvin, are 8-6 on the season 31-27 overall in Wallace’s third season.

In his text, Wallace said: “Becoming a basketball Coach has always been a Joy to my heart because I believe strongly in helping young men reach their goals. Serving at Heritage Christian would seem to match my passion for serving God, and the heart of competition. Unfortunately, my ‘working relationship’ throughout the years has given me a change of heart.

“While we have made the necessary adjustments these last two years, by the Grace of God, we have been able to produce many positive results beyond the court and on the court. After talking with my pastor, attorney and family, I have decided to resign as head coach. I believe the program will continue to rise.”

Wallace said Assistant Brandon Coffer will lead the program in the interim. A message to the Heritage Christian Athletic department was not immediately returned.

