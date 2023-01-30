Warren Wallace resigns as Heritage Christian Coach

Warren Wallace Resigned Monday as boys basketball Coach at Heritage Christian.

Wallace, in his third season at the school, said in a text message his “working relationship” at the school led to his decision. The Eagles, led by Purdue Recruit and senior standout Myles Colvin, are 8-6 on the season 31-27 overall in Wallace’s third season.

Warren Wallace resigns as Heritage Christian Coach

In his text, Wallace said: “Becoming a basketball Coach has always been a Joy to my heart because I believe strongly in helping young men reach their goals. Serving at Heritage Christian would seem to match my passion for serving God, and the heart of competition. Unfortunately, my ‘working relationship’ throughout the years has given me a change of heart.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button