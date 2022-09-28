Warren remains unbeaten in volleyball Monday | News, Sports, Jobs

EDINBORO — Warren lost its first set of the regular season Monday, but bounced back for a 15-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 Region 5 win at General McLane.

“No signs of panic; just kept plugging away and making plays,” said Warren Coach Mike Dolan, whose Dragons are 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the region. “It was loud and on the road against a good team, so I’m very happy with our response.”

Kylie Fehlman had 12 kills and two blocks; Alexia Bowers 10 kills and six digs; Maddy Jones seven kills and six aces; Carly Beers six kills, four aces and 10 digs; Lindsay Madigan 32 assists and seven aces; Summer Lucks 13 digs, two aces and two assists; and Kirsten Johnson three blocks.

“In the varsity, Kylie Fehlman played really well at the net, making lots of big plays, and Carly Beers had a nice all-around game, filling up the stat sheet,” said Dolan.

In a 16-25, 20-25 junior varsity loss, Lilly Newton had four kills; Maddie Nosel four kills, six digs and an ace; Elissa Errett five assists; Sophie Walker four digs and two aces; and Lily Walker two kills and three digs.