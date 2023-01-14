Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft

Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media.

McClendon came to Georgia as a 4-star prospect out of Brunswick High School in the class of 2019. His high school head Coach Sean Pender also coached Stetson Bennett (Pierce County).

