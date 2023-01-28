Warren East Football Head Coach resigns after six years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – After six seasons at the helm of Warren East Football, Head Coach Jeff Griffith will be resigning from the head coaching position.

In his personal statement he says “I have informed my players of my decision to resign my position as head football Coach at Warren East High School, and with that I will soon be retiring from education after 28 years. I am confident in leaving the football program with a strong returning nucleus of players with high expectations heading into the 2023 season. The underpinnings of the program are as strong as they have been from middle school to high school in a long time.”

Since he took over in 2017, Griffith went 37-30, made the 4a players every year and capped it off by going undefeated in the 2022 regular season before falling in the 4a state quarterfinals. The undefeated regular season is only the second time in school history that it’s happened.

“I would like to thank all players, coaches, parents and supporters of Warren East Football during my 6 year tenure as head coach. I would also like to thank our school and Athletic administration. You all have been outstanding,” Griffith said. “The future is bright and I will take great pride in watching the program grow in the coming years under new leadership. Warren East is a special place and I will always be a Raider. Go Raiders!”

Warren East Athletic Director Brandon Combs says the current assistant coaches will be leading off season workouts until further notice.

