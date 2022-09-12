Warren Brothers make transition from basketball floor to gridiron, helping Mott weather adversity – The Oakland Press

The Warren Brothers are headlining a group of players who either have never played varsity football or organized football at all Entering this season, but who have helped greatly in getting the Waterford Mott Corsairs off to a 2-1 start.

The newcomers particularly came through big time in Week 2 when they picked up the slack for three Veterans missing from the lineup due to minor injuries sustained in a car accident 48 hours before kickoff.

Dajuantae “DJ” Warren and Davon “Monk” Warren are both Seniors playing football for the first time. They’ve just concentrated on basketball the last few years and decided to give football a try two months ago.

They took to the game like fish to water and the decision has paid off for all parties involved.

“DJ is a natural as a big-play receiver and Monk is pesky, he just knows how to get to the ball and tackle,” Mott head Coach Chris Fahr said. “We brought them from the basketball court to the football field and let them loose.”

The smooth and sleek 6-foot-2 DJ Warren is making a pretty strong argument for himself as one of the best wide receivers in the LVC. Through the first two weeks of action, he had a combined 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Mott’s 48-7 thumping of Wyandotte Roosevelt in Week 2 proved to be a true coming-out party and a lesson in toughness and resiliency.

Warren and junior Diego Rocha (wide receiver) and Seniors Gaige Slone (running back) and Kaleb Eaton (defensive line) were involved in an auto accident on Wednesday, Aug. 31, where the car they were traveling in was struck on M-59 and flipped. Slone was ejected from the vehicle. Miraculously, nobody was seriously hurt and everyone was expected to be back in uniform in Week 3, a game the Corsairs eventually lost to South Lyon East, 42-19.

Slone, Rocha and Eaton missed Week 2. DJ Warren suited up and blasted off. They caught five passes for 115 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs from three-star junior quarterback Kalieb Osborne.

“It was an Incredible performance considering the circumstances, a Testament to DJ’s character, commitment and ability to rise to the occasion.” said Fahr of Warren’s game against Wyandotte.

Monk Warren is more than keeping pace with his sibling in the sport shift. He starts at a cornerback spot and has posted six tackles per game so far, totaling four pass deflections.

DJ and Monk interpret adversity as motivation.

“We heard the doubters, we knew people laughed when they heard we were going out for football, they thought we were soft, too fragile to take hits or whatever, we knew it was a challenge and we accepted it,” DJ said. “We believed in ourselves. Our coaches, our teammates showed faith in us and brought us into their program with nothing but open arms and love. We’re going to ball out in whatever we do. Last Friday, I needed to be there for my team. I scored my first two touchdowns and I made them really count. Kalieb is my man whether we’re playing football or basketball.”

Osborne and the Warren Brothers led Mott’s boys hoop squad to an LVC Championship last winter. As a sophomore on the gridiron, Osborne led the Corsairs to their first-ever district championship.

Besides the Warren boys, senior Octave Lawrence and junior Dehvean Whaley earned starting positions in the secondary in their first years of organized football. The freshman White Brothers (Jordan and Greg) and junior Brandon Mayanja are also newcomers making noise.

Enter stage right: Warren debuts on the college recruiting scene

DJ Warren’s wonderful start on the varsity football field has already garnered the attention of the GLIAC. Warren was expected to visit Saginaw Valley State last weekend and be on the sideline for the Cardinals’ Week 2 contest versus Bowie State. Wayne State has been in contact for basketball.

