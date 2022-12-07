Warner Bros-Discovery launches its USMNT and USWNT trailer

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming coverage of the United States men’s and women’s national teams. Formally Turner Sports, the newly formed broadcasting division signed an 8-year deal with US Soccer back in March.

The 30-second long trailer features many stars of the two American teams. A compilation of match highlights and studio photography, the advertisement culminates with the phrase “Believers Unite.”

New coverage of the two national teams begins on January 17th. HBO Max will stream the Women’s friendly between USA and New Zealand at 10PM ET. As part of the deal that runs through 2030, the company will broadcast US national games on TNT and HBO Max. US Open Cup games will also be available on the services as well.

Streaming service will soon rename

However, games will only be on HBO Max for a short length of time. As of the spring of 2023, HBO Max will be no more. And it’s expected that matches will be on the new streaming service from Warner-Discovery which will be named Max. HBO Max will then cease to exist.

The over-the-top streaming service is set to stream over 20 USMNT and USWNT games each year. Traditional television networks TNT and TBS will supposedly also air about half of these matches as well. Games on the TV channels will still be simulcast on HBO Max/Max.

Soccer president says deal will grow interest

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone previously stated that the networks will help grow the sport heading into the next World Cup. “During our discussions it was clear how dedicated [Warner Bros. Discovery Sports] are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expanding the Women’s game,” said Parlow Cone.

“As we build towards 2026 and beyond, we have found a Fantastic partner to Spotlight the stories of our Women’s and Men’s National Teams.”

The US, along with Canada and Mexico, will host the next men’s World Cup tournament in 2026.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Panthermedia