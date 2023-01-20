‘Warm and Bulgy Mood’: Fans React to LIV Golf Defector Bryson DeChambeau’s Off-Season Fun-Time Activity

Bryson DeChambeau is a professional golfer from the United States who rose up in the PGA Tour Ranks with his skill and scientific approach to the game. He has achieved notable success in recent years, winning several tournaments and becoming one of the top-ranked golfers in the world. The man is well-known for his innovative application of scientific knowledge to improve his performance. He has earned eight titles on the PGA Tour and one major championship.

DeChambeau is currently enjoying his vacation in the Bahamas. He recently posted a story on Instagram where he was seen sitting on a horse. One of his fans uploaded the same on his Twitter handle, captioned as “Quick check-in is Bryson.” Let’s see some of the reactions given by fans on the ‘Mad Scientist of Golf.’

Fans react to seeing DeChambeau ride a horse in the Bahamas

During his recent vacation to the Bahamas, Bryson DeChambeau shared a photo of himself riding a horse near the sea on his Instagram story. Soon after, a social media user took a screenshot of it and posted it on Twitter. Fans had various reactions to his tweet. One of the Twitter account holders related to DeChambeau tweeted, “This was me last wednesday.” Another Twitter account holder tweeted, “BK in a warm and bulgy mood.”

With the CW announcing that they will air 14 LIV Golf events in 2023, Fans of LIV golf also chimed in, wondering if Bryson would be wearing the CW t-shirt, “Will he wear a CW Network shirt?“Calling him an old spice, one Twitter account commented, “Trying to get some content for the new Old Spice sponsorship.” One of Tiger Woods’ fans also commented saying, “Is that Tiger’s boat in the back?“

Know why Bryson DeChambeau is known as the ‘Mad Scientist’ of Golf

DeChambeau follows a unique scientific approach to the game of golf. He has used science and technology to gain a competitive edge over his peers. DeChambeau has applied his knowledge of physics and engineering to golf in numerous ways. He uses data and technology to analyze his swing and ball flight.

All this very well fits with the nickname given to him by the golf fraternity. DeChambeau’s approach has also been praised for being unorthodox. Clearly, his unusual ways have produced results. Do you think it will be right to say that he is bringing about change in the sport? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.

