Warlassies end volleyball regular season with a win

The Warlassies lost their lead only once during Oct. 19’s home nonconference volleyball match against Erwin.

Ending the regular season with a 3-0 win, Owen will finish tied for third in the conference.

The night before, Owen lost 3-1 against Madison.

“We took a heartache last night against Madison,” Coach Kristy Kamer said. “But we made the playoffs.”

With a 14-7 overall record and 7-5 conference record, Owen tied for third in the Western Highlands 1A/2A conference with Mountain Heritage and Avery County. Draughn leads the conference, followed by Rosman. Madison and Mitchell round out the division.

Kamer said she is proud of the team’s wins against leaders Draughn and Rosman.

“Taking a win from Rosman, we played really well against them,” Kamer said. “Coming back, beating Draughn up here, getting that win was pretty exciting since we lost down there. Bouncing back from some losses and getting some wins, I think is the biggest thing. We’ve been working hard.”

