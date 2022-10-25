Warhawks win volleyball regional – Waupaca County Post

Weyauwega-Fremont’s Reilly Claassen and Olivia Sedlar keep their eyes on the ball as it sails out of bounds Oct. 22 during a Division 3 regional final in Weyauwega. The Warhawks won three of five games over Iola-Scandinavia to advance to a Sectional semifinal at 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 27, at Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Greg Seubert Photo

WF Tops Iola-Scandy in five sets

By Greg Seubert

A pair of volleyball teams very familiar with each other faced off again Oct. 22 for a regional championship.

Weyauwega-Fremont needed five sets to defeat Iola-Scandinavia in a Central Wisconsin Conference-East match during the regular season.

The rematch in a WIAA Division 3 regional final had the same result.

The second-seeded Warhawks eliminated the third-seeded Thunderbirds from the state tournament and will now take on No. 1 seed Wittenberg-Birnamwood at 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 27, on the Chargers’ home court in Wittenberg. The Chargers also had a five-set win in its regional championship match over Bonduel.

Weyauwega-Fremont and Iola-Scandinavia advanced to the regional final after opening tournament play with a pair of wins. Weyauwega-Fremont defeated Crandon and Omro, while Iola-Scandinavia swept St. Mary Catholic and Menominee Indian.

Jaelyn Sivertson bumps the ball into play in front of Iola-Scandinavia’s bench. Holly Neumann Photo

The Warhawks won the first and third sets, 25-23 and 25-20, while the T-Birds won the second and fourth games, 25-22 and 25-22.

Iola-Scandinavia’s second win forced a fifth game, which the Warhawks won 15-12.

The Winner of the Oct. 27 match in Wittenberg will head to Auburndale Saturday, Oct. 29, for a 7 pm Sectional final match against Auburndale or Edgar.

Sectional Championships will advance to the state meet, set for Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 3-5, at the Resch Center in Green Bay.