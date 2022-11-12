Warhawks top Georgia State on two defensive scores

Louisiana-Monroe football got a pair of game-changing defensive plays by Quae Drake to top Georgia State 31-28 Saturday in Atlanta to give the Warhawks their first road win in three years.

It also gave ULM (4-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) consecutive wins for the first time this season. The Warhawks last won on the road on Oct. 10, 2019. The game ended with a melee between the teams.

Drake, a junior linebacker from Alabama, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first half, then intercepted a Darren Grainger pass with about 7 minutes remaining and ran it in from 34 yards out to seal the game.

The Warhawks also got a trio of field goals by Calum Sutherland, including a career-long 54-yarder early in the fourth quarter to get his team within 28-23.

The game was played under rapidly changing weather conditions at Center Parc Stadium as a cold front moved through during the game, but that didn’t matter to the Warhawks.

“We knew we had to win the turnover battle and special teams and we won both today. That’s why we won the game,” Bowden said. “Our coaches have done a great job making defensive adjustments. And we will probably have a lot of MVPs once we look at film.”

The win kept ULM’s Bowl Eligibility alive, while the Panthers (4-6, 3-3) need to win out to be eligible.

The Panthers went in front 28-20 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter when quarterback Grainger hit Ja’Cyais Credle for a 21-yard score. That capped a 14-play, 87-yard drive.

The Warhawks got off to a slow start in the first half managing just a 45-yard field goal from Calum Sutherland to fall behind 14-3.

ULM’s Nick Torres blocked a punt to get the Warhawks off and running. It was ULM’s first blocked punt since 2016. Drake picked the block and rumbled 23 yards to get ULM within 14-10. It was the Warhawks’ first punt return for a score since 2018 when they managed one against Ole Miss.

After another GSU score, Sutherland drilled a 36-yard field goal and Andrew Henry scored on a 4-yard run to get ULM within 21-20 at halftime. Georgia State outgained ULM 321 yards to 164 at the break.

With his 37-yard reception from Chandler Rogers late in the second quarter, Boogie Knight eclipsed 3,000 career all-purpose yards. Knight now has 3,035.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY network. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

