Warhawks Begin 2022-23 Men’s Golf Season at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

The ULM men’s golf team opens the 2022-23 season with the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Sunday through Tuesday at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant.

Squire Creek is a par-72, 7,070-yard course. The tournament will consist of 18 holes on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

It is the third consecutive season that the Warhawks have competed in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, Hosted by Louisiana Tech. ULM placed sixth last season at 1-over-par 865 (294-282-289). The Warhawks placed fifth in 2020 with a 2-under-par 862 (288-284-290). ULM won the event in 2016.

Melan Dhaubhadel , Theis Poulsen , Otto Van Buynder , Mikkel Schmitt and Jacob Agerschou are slated to compete for ULM.

Dhaubhadel played in six tournaments while battling through injuries in 2021-22. The Berkshire, England, native had a scoring average of 73.59, good for second on the team. He had one round in the 60s and seven rounds of par or better, with his score counting in the team a total of 16 times. They collected 44 birdies in 17 rounds. They last competed in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in 2020, finishing 22nd at 3-under-par 219 (75-70-71).

Poulsen joined the team for the spring portion of the 2021-22 season, playing in two tournaments with an 81.20 scoring average in six rounds. They made five birdies.

Van Buynder returns for his senior season after playing in nine events and 26 rounds with a 73.77 scoring average last year. He was included in the team score in 23 of 26 rounds. They tallied three rounds in the 60s and nine rounds of par or better. The Centurion, South Africa, native was third on the team with 78 birdies and led the way with five eagles. They led the team in double bogeys per round (0.35), par-3 greens in regulation (.635), putts on greens in regulation (1.848), non-sand up and downs (.655), sand saves (.571) and total short game (.635). He tied for 17th at 2-under-par 214 (74-69-71) at last year’s Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.

Schmitt played in six tournaments as a sophomore in 2021-22, posting a scoring average of 75.61 over 18 rounds. Fifteen of his 18 rounds counted towards the team score while playing three rounds of par or better. He tied for 66th at 8-over-par 224 (76-73-75) at last year’s Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.

Agerschou played in nine tournaments last year, competing in 26 rounds with a team-best scoring average of 73.46. The Horsens, Denmark, native played four rounds in the 60s and nine rounds of par or better. They had two Top-10 placings and four Top-25 showings. He was second on the team with 82 birdies while adding one eagle. They led the team in first round average (73.78), par-3 scoring (3.11), pars per round (10.77), bogeys per round (3.54), fairways hit (.701), putting par (.62), greens in regulation (.682), greens in regulation within 15 feet (.468), average putts (30.88) and three-putt holes (1.04). They tied for 25th at last year’s Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at even-par 216 (70-73-73).

A link to live scoring is available on the men’s golf schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.