Warhawk Women’s Golfers Set for Little Rock Golf Classic

The ULM Women’s golf team opens play in the Little Rock Golf Classic Monday at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

Diamante Country Club opened in 1995 and is an Aulte & Clark designed course with rolling fairways and bent grass greens. Golf Digest ranked Diamante as the third best course in the state of Arkansas. The course is a par-72 layout over 6,054 yards for the Little Rock Golf Classic. The tournament will feature 36 holes on Monday followed by the final 18 holes on Tuesday.

The Warhawk lineup features Line Petersen , Anna Andrysova , Johanna Sjursen , Chantal Dueringer and Alessia Mengoni . Sara Hagglund will play as an individual. Andrysova and Sjursen will play with HCU’s Lou Rousselot, starting on the third hole at 8 am Petersen tees off with Little Rock’s Viktoria Krnacova and Georgia State’s Ari Acuff, also on the third hole, at 8 am Dueringer and Mengoni will start on the fourth hole at 8 am with HCU’s Rocio Comparini. Hagglund will play with fellow individuals in Troy’s Alyssa Mercado and HCU’s Jackie Nguyen, starting on the fifth hole at 8 am

A link to live scoring is available on the Women’s golf schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.