Warhawk Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Slate at The Judson

The ULM Women’s golf team closes out the fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule Monday and Tuesday at The Judson, Hosted by Southern Miss, at Hattiesburg Country Club.

Hattiesburg Country Club features a par-72 layout covering 6,136 yards. The Warhawks will tee off at 8:30 am Monday on the fifth through ninth holes and play 36 holes. ULM will be joined by South Alabama and Florida Atlantic in the first two rounds.

Competing for ULM are Chantal Dueringer, Johanna Sjursen, Anna Andrysova, Alessia Mengoni and Line Petersen. Sara Hagglund will compete as an individual.

Dueringer is coming off a third-place finish at the Little Rock Golf Classic, where she shot 1-under-par 215 (74-73-68). It was her second Top-5 placing of the fall after taking fourth at 7-under-par 209 (72-68-69) at the USA Intercollegiate.

Sjursen took 13th at the Little Rock Golf Classic but closed strong with a 2-under-par 70 in the second round and a 5-under-par 67 in the final round to play at 3-over-par 219 for the tournament. Her highest finish was at the Bearkat Invitational, where she placed 12th at 11-over-par 224 (79-75-70).

Andrysova took 23rd at the Little Rock Golf Classic. She opened her collegiate career with three consecutive Top-10 finishes at the USA Intercollegiate, Bearkat Invitational and Lady Red Wolves Classic. She finished fourth in her best placing of the fall so far at the Lady Red Wolves Classic, shooting 3-under-par 213 (68-70-75).

Mengoni tied for 36th at the Little Rock Golf Classic. Her best finish this fall was at the Bearkat Invitational, shooting 229 (74-76-79).

Petersen placed 52nd at the Little Rock Golf Classic. She cracked the Top 20 with a 17th-place showing at 226 (75-77-74) at the Bearkat Invitational.

Hagglund was 28th at the Little Rock Golf Classic for her best finish of the fall to date.

A link to live scoring is available on the Women’s golf schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.