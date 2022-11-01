Warhawk Women’s Golf Wins The Judson

The ULM Women’s golf team claimed its first tournament Championship in two years by winning The Judson Tuesday afternoon at Hattiesburg Country Club.

The Warhawks rallied from behind in Tuesday’s final round, shooting 7-under-par 281 as a team to get past second round leader South Alabama by one shot. ULM finished at 6-over-par 870 for the tournament (297-292-281) while USA was 7-over-par 871 (291-292-288).

It is the first tournament win for ULM Women’s golf since winning the UT Arlington Invitational on Oct. 19-20, 2020.

Three Warhawks placed in the Top 10, with Anna Andrysova Flying up the Leaderboard on the final day to tie teammate Alessia Mengoni for second place. Chantal Dueringer finished ninth.

“I’m so proud of this group and what they’ve accomplished these last two days,” ULM Women’s golf head Coach Rachel Pollock said. “I feel like everything that we have worked on, they applied this week. Learning from our previous event and knowing what we are capable of, executing this week was a huge positive. A highlight was Annie and Alessia tying for second and then strong showings by Chantal and Johanna (Sjursen) finishing ninth and tied for 25th capped off a great week for us.”

Andrysova earned the fourth Top-10 finish and third Top-5 placing of her brief Collegiate career with an electric final round on Tuesday. She led the field at 5-under-par 67 on Tuesday to move from 20th to tied for second on the leaderboard. She finished at even-par 216 (74-75-67). Starting on the seventh hole, she had seven birdies in the final round, coming on the par-3 11th, par-4 12th, par-4 16th, par-5 third, par-4 fifth and par-4 sixth holes and had nine pars.

Mengoni also finished at even-par 216 (74-71-71) after shooting 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday. Starting on the fifth hole, she had three birdies, sinking them on the par-5 ninth, par-5 17th and par-4 first. She picked up 13 pars.

Dueringer shot 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday to move up four spots on the leaderboard, finishing ninth at 3-over-par 219 (74-74-71). Starting on the sixth hole, she earned an eagle on the ninth and birdies on the par-5 13th, par-3 15th and 17th holes and had 10 pars.

Johanna Sjursen tied for 25th after shooting even-par 72 to finish at 8-over-par 224 (80-72-72). She had five birdies in Tuesday’s final round, draining them on the par-4 10th, 11th, 17th, par-4 18th and par-4 fourth holes. She added eight pars.

Line Petersen shot 7-over-par 79 on Tuesday to tie for 45th at 232 (75-78-79). She birdied the 18th hole and had 11 pars.

Playing as an individual, Sara Hagglund had 10 pars in Tuesday’s final round to shoot 9-over-par 81 and finish tied for 55th at 237 (78-78-81).

The Warhawks are now off until starting the spring 2023 schedule Feb. 21 at the Sea Best Intercollegiate in Jacksonville, Florida.