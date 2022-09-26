Warhawk Women’s Golf Heads to Bearkat Invitational

The ULM Women’s golf team opens the Bearkat Invitational at the Bearkat Course at Sam Houston in Huntsville, Texas, Monday morning. Teams will play 36 holes on Monday followed by the final round on Tuesday.

The Bearkat Course at Sam Houston, formerly known as Raven Nest Golf Club, was designed by Tripp Davis. The course plays at par-71 over 6,058 yards. Rolling terrain blends with innovative features to create a Championship quality environment, while native trees, grasses, creeks and wildlife are incorporated to create an Essence of golf’s Earlies public courses.

The Warhawks will compete with Chantal Dueringer , Johanna Sjursen , Line Petersen , Alessia Mengoni and Anna Andrysova . Sara Hagglund will also compete as an individual. ULM will compete in the first round with Sam Houston, HCU and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, teeing off on the first hole at 8:30 am Monday.

Dueringer plays in her second collegiate event of the season at the Bearkat Invitational. She played over the weekend in the Epson Tour’s Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek in El Dorado, Arkansas. She missed the cut after shooting 10-over-par 154 (84-70) in the first two rounds. In her first Collegiate tournament of the year, she carded the second-lowest individual tournament score in program history, shooting a 7-under-par 209 (72-68-69) to place fourth at the USA Intercollegiate.

Sjursen tied for 22nd at 1-over-par 217 (70-74-73) at the USA Intercollegiate in her first collegiate outing of her career. Petersen was 63rd at the USA Intercollegiate at 12-over-par 228 (76-75-77). Mengoni finished 37th in the season-opening event at 5-over-par 221 (74-72-75). Andrysova picked up her first Top-10 finish in her first Collegiate event, tying for sixth at 4-under-par 212 (70-70-72).

Hagglund makes her season debut at the Bearkat Invitational. She competed in four tournaments as a freshman in 2021-22, posting a 78.60 scoring average with 13 birdies.

A link to live scoring is available on the Women’s golf schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.