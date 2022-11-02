Warhawk Volleyball Collides with Arkansas State

MONROE, La. – The ULM volleyball team heads on the road for the final two weekends of the regular season, starting with a pair of matches against Arkansas State in Jonesboro. First serve is scheduled for 6 pm Friday and 1 pm Saturday.

The Warhawks (7-20 overall, 0-12 Sun Belt Conference) lost both ends of last weekend’s series against the Ragin’ Cajuns. ULM lost 3-2 on Friday before dropping Saturday’s match, 3-1. Madeline Williams leads ULM with 330 kills (3.24 kills per set), while Bailey Roberson has 695 assists (7.64 per set) and Cameron Rogers has 374 digs (3.67 per set).

Arkansas State (5-19 overall, 0-12 Sun Belt Conference) dropped a pair of matches at Texas State, falling 3-0 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday. Macey Putt leads the Red Wolves with 296 kills (3.48 per set), while Lauren Musante has 461 assists (6.15 per set) and Sarah Martinez has 343 digs (3.83 per set).

FOLLOW THE WARHAWKS –

Links to live stats for all matches are available on ULMWarhawks.com. Navigate to the volleyball schedule page and select that day’s opponent. Select road matches will stream on ESPN+. Links to stream the match are also available on the volleyball schedule page at ULMWarhawks.com.

RECAP –

The Ragin’ Cajuns volleyball team won the final two sets last Friday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for a 3-2 win over the Warhawks (15-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-15, 15-8) in Sun Belt Conference action. ULM’s Madeline Williams and Ragin’ Cajun Kara Barnes each had 16 kills to share match-high honors. Cameron Rogers dug out 20 balls for the top match total, while teammate Callie Humphrey had 18 for the second-highest total of the night.

ULM volleyball fell in four sets to the Ragin’ Cajuns 3-1 (15-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-15, 15-8) last Saturday afternoon. Tessa Gerwig and Williams tied for match-high honors with 16 kills and Taylor Thomas led four Warhawks in double digits with a team-best 15 digs. Ragin’ Cajun Coco Gillett had a match-high 21 digs and seven service aces to go along with 15 kills.

SERIES HISTORY –

Arkansas State leads the series, 45-5. Arkansas State has won 41 consecutive matches against ULM dating back to 1986. ULM has won just nine sets against A-State during the streak.

WARHAWKS IN STAT RANKINGS –

ULM Ranks inside the Top-50 nationally in team total attacks at 3,745 (fourth in NCAA Division I, leads Sun Belt Conference), team digs at 1,514 (24th NCAA I, first SBC) and team attacks per set at 36.72 (36th, second SBC).

Individually inside the Top 100, Madeline Williams is 45th in points at 388.0 (fifth SBC) and 58th in total Kills at 330 (fifth SBC) and Cameron Rogers is 87th in total digs at 374 (fifth SBC).

A LOOK AHEAD –

ULM concludes the 2022 regular season at Georgia State. First serve is at 6 pm EST/5 pm CST Friday, Nov. 11, and 1 pm EST/12 pm CST Saturday, Nov. 12.