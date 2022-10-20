Warhawk Soccer Hosts Senior Night vs. Georgia Southern, Visits Troy

ULM (10-4-2 overall, 2-4-1 Sun Belt Conference) at Troy (3-7-3 overall, 1-4-2 Sun Belt Conference)

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 | Troy, Ala.

MONROE, La. – The ULM soccer team concludes the home schedule at 7 pm Thursday against Georgia Southern before visiting Troy at 1 pm Sunday.

Thursday’s match at Brown Stadium is senior night, with 10 players being recognized after the match. Efi Brame , Madi Garza , Paula Guba Kedie Johnson, Eva Lauret , Lucia Lobato , Courtney Marten Juliette Reitsma, Shi Swift and Kat Yarbrough will be honored at the end of the match.

ULM is 10-4-2 overall and 2-4-1 in the Sun Belt Conference Entering the weekend. The Warhawks have seven points in conference play, ranking them ninth in the SBC. The top 10 teams qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Championship, beginning on Oct. 31 in Foley, Alabama. Four teams are just two points behind ULM Entering play on Thursday, including Marshall, Southern Miss, Troy and the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Georgia Southern is 5-3-5 overall and 4-1-2 in the SBC, good for 14 points. The Eagles are second in the East Division and fifth overall. They have won three straight matches, all by shutout, and have allowed just one goal over the last five matches (4-0-1).

Troy is 3-7-3 overall and 1-4-2 in the SBC. At five points, the Trojans enter the weekend tied for the final spot in the SBC Championship with three matches to play. The Trojans are 0-2-1 in their last three matches, earning a 1-1 draw at Southern Miss on Oct. 9.

Links to live stats and video Streams for all matches, when available, can be found at ULMWarhawks.com. Navigate to the soccer schedule page and select that day’s opponent.

RECAP –

The ULM soccer team fell to the Ragin’ Cajuns, 3-0, Sunday afternoon at Brown Stadium.

Karleen Bedre scored in the seventh minute with an assist to Ruthny Mathurin for the 1-0 lead, which lasted until halftime. The Ragin’ Cajuns doubled the lead in the 60th minute as Mathurin scored. The Cajuns sealed the match in the 69th minute on a goal by Sisley Stephens with an assist to Ally White.

ULM had 11 shots, putting five on goal, but the Cajuns’ Libby Harper made all five saves. The Cajuns had nine shots, with six on net, as ULM’s Mickaela Leal had three saves.

ULM’s Mara Grutkamp had four shots, with two on goal, while Ashley Washburn put both of her shots on goal to lead the Warhawks.

SERIES HISTORY –

Thursday’s match is the eighth meeting between ULM and Georgia Southern, with the Eagles leading the series, 6-1. Georgia Southern has won the last five meetings, including two matches last season. The Eagles defeated ULM, 2-0, at Brown Stadium on Oct. 3 before knocking off the Warhawks again, 2-1, in the Sun Belt Conference Championship semifinals in Foley, Alabama, on Nov. 5. ULM’s Lone win came on Sept. 15, 2016, 2-1, in Monroe.

Sunday’s match is the 18th all-time meeting between ULM and Troy, with the Trojans leading the series, 12-5. ULM snapped a four-match slide in the series last year with a 1-0 win in the first round of the SBC Championship in Foley, Alabama. Troy won the regular season match, 2-1 in overtime, on Oct. 28 at Brown Stadium. ULM is 1-6 all-time in Troy, earning its only win, 2-1, on Oct. 26, 2007.

WARHAWKS IN NATIONAL STAT RANKINGS –

ULM Ranks inside the Top 50 in NCAA Division I in several stat categories, including: shots per game (13th at 18.94, first in Sun Belt Conference), shots on goal per game (18th at 8.62, first SBC), total goals (22nd at 35, second SBC), scoring offense (33rd at 2.19, second SBC) and total points (34th at 95, second SBC).

Individually, Ashley Washburn Ranks 29th in shots on goal per game (1.92, first SBC) and 42nd in shots per game (3.50, 2nd SBC). Mara Grutkamp is 44th in total assists (6, first SBC).

A LOOK AHEAD –

ULM closes out the 2022 regular season at 1 pm EDT/12 pm CDT Thursday, Oct. 27, when the Warhawks visit Coastal Carolina.