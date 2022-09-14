Warhawk Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Keith Richard

Fifteen home games, dates at Texas A&M and TCU, regional matchups with Louisiana Tech and Tulane and a multi-team event in Destin, Florida, highlight the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule, as announced by head CoachWednesday afternoon.

“We have a challenging non-conference schedule that will prepare us for Sun Belt Conference play,” Richard said. “Our players will gain valuable experience competing against Texas A&M and TCU, but we also have important regional games against Louisiana Tech, Tulane and Northwestern State.

“We’ll also get a tournament-like atmosphere playing in a multi-team event on Thanksgiving weekend against Omaha, Southern and Loyola Maryland in Florida,” Richard said. “Additionally, we’ll play 15 home games in Fant-Ewing Coliseum, including six in non-conference play. Sam Houston and Jacksonville each come to Monroe with teams that should compete for their conference titles, and we’re excited to continue our series with Lamar.”

The Warhawks open the season on Nov. 7 at Texas A&M. The home opener is Nov. 10 against Dallas Christian at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

After a home date with Central Baptist on Nov. 14, ULM goes to TCU on Nov. 17 for the first game of the Emerald Coast Classic. The Warhawks travel down I-20 to take on Louisiana Tech in Ruston on Nov. 21.

The Emerald Coast Classic takes center stage on Thanksgiving weekend, as ULM faces off with Omaha on Nov. 25 and either Southern or Loyola (Maryland) on Nov. 26 in Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

The Warhawks visit Tulane to round out a stretch of five games away from Monroe on Nov. 28.

ULM opens the month of December at home against Champion Christian on Dec. 3. After a trip to Northwestern State on Dec. 10, the Warhawks close out non-conference play with three consecutive home games against Sam Houston (Dec. 14), Lamar (Dec. 17) and Jacksonville (Dec. 20).

The Sun Belt Conference schedule, which was announced in July, begins on Dec. 29 at Texas State.