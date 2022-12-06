Wareham high hires Justin Ogilvie as new girls basketball head coach

Justin Ogilvie is hoping to continue to build on the foundation set by Kyle Erha from the past two years as he takes over as Wareham’s new girls basketball head coach.

“I have a lot of respect for what Kyle, the previous coach, did. They left an impact,” said Ogilvie. “I’m fortunate and I’m lucky to take that over.”

While Ogilvie has been coaching since 2014, this is his first job as a varsity head coach.

“I grew up playing and I always loved basketball,” said the 27-year-old Ogilvie, who graduated from Pembroke High in 2013. “I had an awesome high school experience.

“I had as average of a high school career as one could have. I played freshmen basketball, JV basketball, one season on varsity when I came off the bench and a season on varsity where I started. We had some successful years and some years where we weren’t as successful.”

After high school, Ogilvie went to UMass Dartmouth, where he studied marketing. He went on to get a Masters in business administration from UMass Boston.

Ogilvie got his first taste of coaching when he was a student at UMD, taking over the freshmen boys team at Pembroke High. He would commute from Dartmouth to Pembroke on a daily basis to Coach in the winter months.

“I fell in love with it,” he said of coaching. “I couldn’t stop coaching. After five years in the business industry, I decided to leave. Last fall, I started at Barnstable High as one of their business teachers. I knew I wanted to teach and coach.”

Ogilvie’s coaching resume also includes two years as the Weymouth JV boys basketball coach.

“We’re glad we hired him,” said Wareham High Athletic Director Ed Rodrigues. “He’s coached at different places and I think he’s going to do fine. It’s not an easy job, but I think we have the right person for it.”

Ogilvie is determined to build up the level of participation for girls basketball at Wareham High.

“The numbers are a little bit of a challenge,” he said. “My goal is to see that grow every year that I’m here. I want to bring Joy back to high school education and the same thing with high school athletics.

“I want to make the girls feel empowered and have fun. I’m also fortunate that this community embraces and loves basketball.”

There was one thing that stood out to Ogilvie as he watched videos from some of Wareham’s games last year before interviewing for the position.

“Even if they lost the previous game, I could see how they start the next game with energy,” he said. “This team, partially the five (returning varsity players) that have been together, have been through ups and downs together. Those girls are doing a great job welcoming and embracing the young new players.

“This team has a lot of fun together. The camaraderie we already show makes me feel confident that when we do face adversity, we’ll come out with a positive outcome.”

Look for the Vikings to run an up-tempo style in 2022-23.

“My intention coming into the season is to play a fast-paced game so we can get more participation,” he said. “I want to play more girls. It’s a huge priority of mine.

“If you play faster, we can also move on from Mistakes Quicker because of the tempo of the play.”

Down the road, Ogilvie would like to run some summer camps and free youth clinics.

“I want to gain some interest and get some girls in the gym,” he said. “We need to get girls playing at a young age, make it fun and engaging for them.”

Ogilvie lives in Plymouth with his fiancée, Abby, and their dog, Muna.