Wareham high hires Justin Ogilvie as new girls basketball head coach

Justin Ogilvie is hoping to continue to build on the foundation set by Kyle Erha from the past two years as he takes over as Wareham’s new girls basketball head coach.

“I have a lot of respect for what Kyle, the previous coach, did. They left an impact,” said Ogilvie. “I’m fortunate and I’m lucky to take that over.”

While Ogilvie has been coaching since 2014, this is his first job as a varsity head coach.

“I grew up playing and I always loved basketball,” said the 27-year-old Ogilvie, who graduated from Pembroke High in 2013. “I had an awesome high school experience.

“I had as average of a high school career as one could have. I played freshmen basketball, JV basketball, one season on varsity when I came off the bench and a season on varsity where I started. We had some successful years and some years where we weren’t as successful.”

After high school, Ogilvie went to UMass Dartmouth, where he studied marketing. He went on to get a Masters in business administration from UMass Boston.

Ogilvie got his first taste of coaching when he was a student at UMD, taking over the freshmen boys team at Pembroke High. He would commute from Dartmouth to Pembroke on a daily basis to Coach in the winter months.

