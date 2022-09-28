Ward Scores 100th Goal, Bears Advance | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW MANCHESTER — The Oak Glen girls soccer program has seen a lot of talented players come through in recent years. The latest group reached another impressive milestone in Tuesday night’s OVAC Class 4A semifinal win over Harrison Central.

That player would be junior standout Kami Ward, and the milestone the 100-career goal mark.

Ward found the back of the net five times in a 7-0 win over the Huskies at the Bears Den to reach and surpass the milestone and lead the Golden Bears to Saturday’s Championship match, where it will be competing for a sixth-straight OVAC title .

“It was a great night for Kami,” Oak Glen head Coach Bill Watts said. “We knew when Kami got here two years ago, she was going to break some records, she’s a great player. She dedicates a lot of her time to soccer. We knew (Tuesday) was our last home game in the next four, so if she was going to get it at home, (Tuesday) was the time.”

Ward scored four of her five goals in the opening half, adding one more in the second half for No. 101 for good measure. With more than a full season left in her career, Reece Enochs’ program record of 155 may also be on the horizon.

“We’ve been really blessed here,” Watts said. “I think it’s about four-straight classes we’ve had a player that’s starting in college now, we’ve had college-level talent here and Kami is just another example of that. Her athletic ability, her speed and her work ethic separate her. She is impossible to guard, including when her teammates try to guard her in practice.”

Aaliyah Siegel and Brooklyn Barnhart also connected for the Golden Bears, who remain unbeaten at 10-0-2.

“Give credit to Harrison, we knew coming in they were a good team and they are having a great season,” Watts said. “Congrats to them on getting into the OVAC tournament, I know that it had been a few years for them and it was good to play them again, we hadn’t seen them in a couple years. They played well.”

Harrison Central (7-6), who was without Alina Williams, had some chances in the opening half, but could not find a way to get anything past Alexus Greenlief.

“We had several opportunities (in the first half), but just couldn’t make it happen,” Huskies head Coach Misty Madzia said. “Maybe if we score on one of those, there’s different momentum coming out (in the second half).

“I’m very proud of them, they made OVACs regardless of how (Tuesday) went. They’re Semifinalists and there are other schools that didn’t make it that wanted to be here.”

The absence of Williams allowed the Bears to key in on the Huskies’ own junior standout, Angi Ferri.

“Alina helps settle the ball in the midfield, so she was greatly missed,” Madzia said. “Sometimes when someone is missing, it changes the mojo and changes everyone’s feel for the game.

“They marked Angi, which she’s our leading scorer so we expected that. We have to go back to the drawing board and just keep working on settling the ball and making opportunities for ourselves.”

Different from past trips to the OVAC final, this time it will be a different opponent for the Golden Bears as they face the Winner of Thursday’s semifinal match between Beaver Local and Weir High in the noon game at St. Clairsville’s Red Devil Stadium.

“Getting ready for (Beaver or Weir) is the new part,” Watts said. “It’s been us and St. C for a few years and it’s always a battle. We know every year it’s going to be a one or two goal game. Weir is having an amazing season, their only loss is to us in a close game. We’re looking forward to a great game on Saturday.”

The Huskies, meanwhile, are set to return home for senior night against Carrollton on Monday.