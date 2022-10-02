Ward Nets a Pair to Help Lift Men’s Soccer Past Truman

Next Game: at Rockhurst 10/7/2022 | 8:30 PM October 07 (Fri) / 8:30 PM at Rockhurst

INDIANAPOLIS – Seth Ward scored a pair of goals on Sunday afternoon at Key Stadium to help lift the University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team past the Truman State University Bulldogs. With the win, the Hounds improve to 4-2-3 overall on the year and 2-2-2 overall in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).

HOW IT HAPPENED

In just the 10th minute of action, the Hounds found the scoreboard to take a 1-0 advantage. Kabiru Gafar sent a cross towards the net where Seth Ward met the ball with a one-timer past the goalkeeper.



Despite the early advantage, Truman added the equalizer in the 14th minute off a header into the net. This was all the scoring through the first 45 minutes. In total, UIndy ended the half with eight shots while the Bulldogs managed five.

A few handful of missed opportunities to begin the second half didn’t slow down the Hounds, who broke the tie in the 51st minute when Gafar stole a pass at midfield and took it himself to the net and fired a shot past a diving keeper.



?? | Gafar breaks the tie! Hounds lead 2-1! ???? pic.twitter.com/PvYYHEUjfq — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) October 2, 2022

Looking to put the game away, UIndy added the knockout punch in the 82nd minute when Ward blasted a ball into the top right corner. This was all the Greyhounds needed to secure the win on Sunday afternoon.



?? | Oh my goodness Seth Ward !! Hounds lead 3-1! pic.twitter.com/im9NYVRppL — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) October 2, 2022

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

-Ward now has four goals this season, while the goal by Gafar marked the second for him this year.

– The Hounds fired 23 total shots in the contest while Truman answered with just seven.

-Goalkeeper Joey Schrand earns the win in net for the Hounds, his fourth of the year.

UP NEXT

The Hounds will return to action on Friday, Oct. 7 to battle Rockhurst in Kansas City, MO. Kickoff is slated for 8:30 pm ET.