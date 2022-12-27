Wappingers’ Curtis Ofori signs with New York Red Bulls

There is nothing special about Curtis Ofori. He’s not that good at soccer. In fact, he’s not even the best player in his household.

That is, according to his siblings, during their backyard competitions.

Curtis’ competitive spirit was fueled early on by having five brothers, four of whom are older and were athletes. Each of them refuses to concede anything to the others, and his burgeoning soccer stardom has done little to change that.

“They keep me humble,” the 17-year-old said with a chuckle. “To this day, they’ll still say they’re better than me.”

But the list of others who can realistically make that claim is quickly shortening.

Two years ago, Ofori was the youngest signing in New York Red Bulls II history. Now, the Phenom has taken another significant step in his career, signing a “homegrown” contract with the Red Bulls first team earlier this month, which enables him to join the Major League Soccer Squad next season.

