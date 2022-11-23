Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus

ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday.

In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 Entering the Nov. 26 Showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 Matchups of 2006.

On top of that, the Winner (assuming a win over the Big Ten West division Champions the next week) will win a conference title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. With all of this in mind, the tickets to see The Game in Columbus on Saturday are hotter than the intense fiery hatred both rivals have for each other.

These are ticket prices from secondary markets as recently as Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22. Prices are subject to change.

The cheapest seats in Ohio Stadium, otherwise known as the Horseshoe, on StubHub are in the corner of the southern deck for $300. The cheapest tickets on the sideline are $722.

The most expensive StubHub tickets are $6,750 are box or club seats on either sideline near midfield.

On Ticket City, the cheapest seat available is in the middle of the southern deck for $302. Anywhere on either sideline goes for more than $1,000.

Prices are a little down on Vivid Seats, as tickets in the middle of the southern deck are going for $283. The cheapest sideline ticket is $965 around the 10-yard line on the Ohio State team’s sideline.

Seatgeek is also a less expensive option, as the southern deck seats start at $259.

All of these secondary market websites have additional fees placed on top of the listed ticket prices. One website that doesn’t is Megaseats. The cheapest tickets are $392 and range all the way up to $13,845.

The Wolverines kick off against the Buckeyes at noon on Saturday., and the game will be aired on FOX. According to Pickswise, Ohio State is an 8.5-point favorite.

Read more from MLive:

Michigan vs. Ohio State football predictions, Picks and odds: 11/26

The few, the proud: These Brave Buckeye fans have set down roots in Ann Arbor

ESPN ‘College GameDay,’ FOX pregame shows headed to Columbus

Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: DB DJ Turner vs. WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ahead of showdown, UM still one spot behind Ohio State in AP, coaches’ polls

UM-OSU: How the Buckeyes, Wolverines stack up off the football field

Jim Harbaugh: ‘Third base’ comment was a counterpunch to Ryan Day

How Michigan’s offense works, and how Ohio State can stop it

Michigan-Ohio State ‘like superheroes going at each other’

As JJ McCarthy faces first Ohio State start, how other Michigan QBs have fared

A hoarse Jim Harbaugh is Gratitude for Ohio State, QB who turns water to wine

‘No update’ is Blake Corum, injured Michigan players ahead of Ohio State