Want to hang out at the Durango Arts Center? You can start now – The Durango Herald

Friday night (Nov. 25), the Durango Arts Center will celebrate the opening of the Winter Gift Gallery featuring Durango’s amazing local artists in the shopping event of the year.

All of your holiday shopping can be done in one fell swoop while supporting local artists. Santa’s stuff at the North Pole and run-of-the-mill Amazon best-sellers don’t compare to what our 50 artists have in store for you. Artists and wares include: the paintings and wearable art by Tad Smith, (who won the Durango Arts Festival First Place award in Fine Art), Rebecca Dash, and Yvonne Holland who is showcasing her pottery, photography and notecards. There is plenty of sparkle with more than a dozen skilled jewelers including Amy Tanner, Brianna Downing and Nancy Macho. If Pottery is on your gift list, you will be amazed by the outstanding glazes and forms made by Jim Lutomski, Nolan McPherson and Ben Dukeminier, to name just a few. Silk scarves, ornaments, wreaths, mugs for your hot cocoa and bowls for your soup are just a few things to get you started. Other unique and whimsical gifts include upcycled guitar strings and repurposed doll heads turned into jewelry, local-themed puzzles, prayer beads, journals and potted plants. These are thoughtful gifts that bring Joy all year long.

While you’re here, you may hear Angels singing at the DAC. That would be the sound of our young thespians rehearsing in the theater for their winter musical, “WE WILL ROCK YOU,” featuring more than 20 songs by the legendary rock band Queen. You know the music, you can sing along and you might know some of the kids, so this is one you won’t want to miss. Put the DAC’s holiday musical on your list of winter traditions with your loved ones – it’s a great way to get your visiting family off the sofa and make memories you will fondly reflect on for a lifetime.

During this end of year giving cycle, I personally invite you to Donate on Giving Tuesday through Colorado Gives to contribute to the incentive fund that offers a partial match to your donation. There are many worthy Nonprofits to Invest in, and we hope that you consider the value the DAC brings to you throughout the year. Your donations give a child an opportunity to take a class or attend camp, as donations help support the Scholarship program. Go to SWCOGIVES.ORG and click on “Find a Cause” to find the Durango Arts Center. We welcome you as a member, as a patron, a Sponsor and as a donor. Your contributions make a big difference.

If you or a friend would benefit from engaging with the DAC or learning more, please call me to set a coffee date!

Coming up next at the Durango Arts Center

Theater

Cindy & Mary Present a Night of Improv: 7 pm Dec. 2. $10/$15.

Silent Swanson Sunday, Silent Films with Adam Swanson on piano: 2 pm Dec. 4. $15.

Auditions for “REEFER MADNESS”: 4-6 pm Dec. 4, Fort Lewis College Gallery Theater.

“WE WILL ROCK YOU,” the Durango Youth Theater presents a musical featuring more than 20 hit songs by the legendary rock band Queen: Dec. 9-18, various showtimes. $15.

Art Classes & Gallery Events

Gift Gallery Opening Reception, 5-7 pm today (Nov. 25).

Pots & Pints ​​Ceramic Hand Building Happy Hour: 4:30-6 pm every Friday. $30.

Clay to Canvas, Art Classes for those with Parkinson’s: 1-3 pm (ongoing) $10.

Ceramic & Glass Ornament Painting, Dec. 2 and 9, 5-7 pm $35

Noel Night, Dec. 2.

January classes are up for registration and begin on Jan. 10.

Need a clever idea for your upcoming office party or celebration? Avoid the awkward chitchat and make it meaningful by bringing your crew to an art class or buying a bundle of tickets for a show. E-Gift certificates available. Email [email protected]

Donate, become a member for discounts and to be a patron of the arts, register for classes, buy tickets, and keep in touch at DurangoArts.org.

Brenda Macon has been executive director of Durango Arts Center since 2018. Her background includes executive leadership training, business and art instruction. She celebrates the inspiration, joy and meaningful engagement that the arts bring to our town.