Want to get 50% off your Linksoul order? Use this code

GOLF’s Subpar podcast is partnering with Linksoul to give listeners 50% off their order from now through November 30th. Courtesy

It’s that time of year — all of our favorite golf brands are starting to slowly release their Black Friday deals and codes. So far, we haven’t seen anything better than our exclusive deal with Linksoul.

GOLF’s Subpar podcast starring Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz is partnering with the low-key, casual golf apparel brand to give listeners (and GOLF.com Readers like yourself) 50% off their order from now through November 30th. All you have to do is enter the code “SUBPAR” at Checkout and the discount will be automatically applied to your order.

Scroll down to explore a few of our favorite Buys from their site while supplies last.

Linksoul Waffle Hoodie $130 ($65 with code SUBPAR) This extra soft Waffle Hoodie can be worn on or off the course for a casual-yet-elevated look. It’s available in a few different colors that all reflect Linksoul’s muted aesthetic. buy now

Linksoul Kirkwall Down Vest $175 ($87.50 with code SUBPAR) Stay warm on the course or in the office with this down puffer vest that’s not *too* puffy. buy now

Linksoul Crosby 5-Pocket Pant $130 This casual five-pocket pant is one of those types of pants you can wear to basically every occasion. Dress them up or down, wear them to the course or to cocktails. They’re going to be a go-to for you. buy now

Linksoul The Rusty Tee $38 ($19 with code SUBPAR) This graphic box-print tee showcases art by Russell Spencer — a regular at Linksoul’s Goat Hill Park. buy now

Linksoul Icon Snapback Hat $38 ($19 with code SUBPAR) This snapback cap comes in a few colorways that are sure to match back to your golf wardrobe. buy now

Check out a clip from the latest episode of Subpar below!