Wang Advances to LPGA Q-Series

VENICE, FLA. – Former Duke Women’s golf standout Miranda Wang advanced through LPGA Stage II Qualifying on Sunday as she turned in a four-day score of 2-over-par, 290, at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Fla.

Over the four days, Wang carded rounds of 77, 66, 68 and 79 to finish tied for 19th.

Former Duke NCAA Champion Virginia Elena Carta missed out on advancing as she finished with a 72-hole score of 299. She will receive her Epson Tour card for the 2023 campaign.

LPGA Q-Series will take place Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala., followed by Dec. 5-11 at Highland Oakes Golf Course in Dothan, Ala.

The LPGA Tour also closed its 2022 campaign on Sunday with the CME Group Tour Championship with a pair of Blue Devils earning top-10 finishes. Boosted by a third-round Ledger of 63 by Leona Maguire, she carded a second-place finish at 15-under, 273. Celine Boutier shot back-to-back rounds of 69 to finish tied for 10th with an 8-under, 280 With her second-place Ledger today, Maguire earned $550,000 and Boutier claimed $83,500.

To stay up to date with Blue Devils Women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/DukeWGOLF”.

#GoDuke