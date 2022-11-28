Wandrie commits to play volleyball, softball at Lindsey Wilson College

Wandrie commits to play volleyball, softball at Lindsey Wilson College

INDIAN RIVER – Back in early August, Natalie Wandrie didn’t even have to think much about the next college destination on her tour.

In fact, her decision was already made right then and there.

“We were getting in the car to go to the next destination for the tour, and I was like, ‘Yup, I’m going here, this is it,’ so it was nice that I knew exactly where I wanted to go while I was there and I didn’t have to figure it out,” recalled Wandrie.

That place for the Inland Lakes star athlete was Lindsey Wilson College – and she won’t be going there to play just one sport.

She’ll be playing two.

Just a few months after making that trip to Columbia, KY., Wandrie made things official on Saturday afternoon by committing to play volleyball and softball at LWC during a signing ceremony held at Inland Lakes High School.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button