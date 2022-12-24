Wando’s Emma Sanders heads All-Lowcountry volleyball team | Prep Zone

As the state’s winningest high school coach, Wando volleyball’s Alexis Glover has coached a bevy of talented, all-state caliber players. The Coach admits her 2022 senior leader Emma Sanders Ranks among the best ever.

Sanders, a four-year varsity performer for Glover, is the 2022 All-Lowcountry volleyball player of the year. Oceanside Collegiate Coach Jennifer Fort, who guided the Landsharks to a second consecutive state championship, is the Coach of the year.

“Emma is the best right-side player in the state,” Glover said. “She not only has a hammer for an arm, but is one of the most consistent and terminating blockers. What makes her special is that she plays six positions — passing, defending, serving and attacking from the back row. She does it all.

“She has been a leader since her freshman year. Emma has a never quit attitude and always pushes herself and her teammates to be better. She leaves a huge hole for us to fill.”

During her four-year varsity career, Sanders helped lead Wando to a 124-29 record. When she was a sophomore, Sanders and Wando won the Class AAAAA state championship. Wando played for the Lower State Championship two other times.

Sanders finished this season with 339 kills, 51 blocks, 62 service aces and 267 defensive digs. She totaled 772 career kills, recording at least 100 kills in three of her four varsity seasons.

Statistics are great, but Sanders takes more pride in her role as a team leader and motivating force.

“I tried to embrace my role as a leader and took on that role happily,” Sanders said. “I am a perfectionist. I always try to be better than I was the day before. I tried to use that same approach with my teammates. I pushed them to be better. I just want to win. My teammates, I believe, respected me for that.”

Sanders was recruited by college programs from all levels. However, she was very patient in her approach and wanted to find the perfect combination of academics and volleyball. She found that in the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts.

A Division III program, WIT offers an outstanding architecture program, which happens to be Sanders’ other passion.

“A lot of schools I visited sort of told me it would be too difficult to have architecture as my major and still play volleyball,” she said. “I just kept looking and Wentworth turned out to be the perfect school for me. I know it’s a hard major but they showed me how I could do it and still continue to play volleyball. I am so excited for this opportunity.”

However, while she pursues her academic goals and continues to play college volleyball, Sanders says she will never forget her time as a Wando Warrior.

“I can’t think of a better place to play volleyball,” she said. “Coach Glover is amazing. It was like a family. Our bond as a team was so close. I’m excited about the future but it is sad to be leaving my family at Wando.”

2022 All-Lowcountry Volleyball Team

First Team

Emma Sanders, Wando

Olivia DeMarco, Bishop England

Leah Schilpp, Oceanside Collegiate

Chloe Alderson, Porter-Gaud

Rebecca Yohe, Summerville

Abby Bailey, Philip Simmons

Hannah Togami, Wando

Maggie Elliott, Lucy Beckham

Second Team

Aurie Fischer, Wando

Charlotte Strickland, Ashley Hall

Kali Young, James Island

Alaina Jarrett, Academic Magnet

Carissa Fragola, Oceanside Collegiate

Sullivan Leonard, Bishop England

Izzy Corbit, Philip Simmons

Mia Johnson, Oceanside Collegiate

Honorable Mention

Yiana Hilyer, James Island; Annie Goldstein, Ashley Hall; Anna Smith, Oceanside Collegiate; Lexi Duplessis, Oceanside Collegiate; Tatum Johnson, Oceanside Collegiate; Bennett Daniels, Lucy Beckham; Birdey Potter, Wando; Indigo McDaniel, Ashley Ridge; Vivian Kipp, Bishop England; Reese Page, Summerville; Kyle Kothera, West Ashley; Gaby Gigis, West Ashley.

Kellyn French, James Island; Sam Alwardt, Ashley Ridge; Peyton Tribolet, Philip Simmons; Izzy Harris, James Island; Ivy Scraggs, Stratford; Caroline Hagberg, Lucy Beckham; Jen Fermo, Ashley Hall; Sarah Grace Champagne, Porter-Gaud; Marissa Johnson, Pinewood Prep; Cokey Suddeth, Palmetto Christian; Alayah Birch, Northwood Academy; Sydney Fisher, Ashley Ridge; Alexandra Picciano, Fort Dorchester; Ximena Padillo, Fort Dorchester.

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Fort, Oceanside Collegiate