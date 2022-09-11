Wander Franco rejoins Rays; the goal is to keep him in the lineup

NEW YORK — Wander Franco was happy, excited and quite thankful to be back playing for the Rays on Friday, two months after breaking the hamate bone in his right hand.

“I feel 100 percent and I’m ready to go,” he said, via team interpreter Manny Navarro.

Then he showed it, rapping three hits, driving in two runs and scoring two in the 4-2 win over the Yankees.

“I feel very good,” they said afterwards. “I’m glad I was able to do what I said I was going to do by helping the team win today.”

Now the issue will be keeping him in the lineup, which may come down to pain tolerance. Yu Chang was designated for assignment to make room on the roster.

Franco is going to feel some occasional discomfort as a result of the July 9 injury, and the subsequent surgery to remove part of the bone and repair the rest. “He’s going to feel it,” manager Kevin Cash said. “I don’t think that’ll go away until maybe next spring training rolls around. … It’s just how he can manage it and how we can help him manage it.”

One way is to make solid contact, reducing the jarring feeling of hitting the ball off the end of the bat. “I feel it a little bit (then),” they said. “I guess I’m just going to have to hit it off the barrel all the time.”

Franco added: “It doesn’t matter what happens now. I’m just here to help out the team.”

The Rays are hoping he does so often.

“We’ll check with him day to day,” Cash said. “I know his rehab wasn’t a ton (of reps, 6-for-11 with a walk). But we’re playing big games right now. We need to see if we can get one of our best players in there as much as possible.”

With Franco back, Taylor Walls will go back to the Utility infield role he had much of the first half, getting time at shortstop and second and third base.

Cash said it was “a tough conversation” with Chang, who filled in capably over two months, hitting .260. “He has been everything that we could have asked for,” Cash said. “Thinking about it, you feel like he’s made every play defensively, he’s come up with some big hits, big homers.”

If Chang Clears waivers, he could stay in the organization by going to Triple-A Durham and remain eligible for postseason play.

In ditching Chang, the Rays seemed to opt to keep Jonathan Aranda, which may be a sign he could start getting more playing time ahead of the slumping Ji-Man Choi.

The Rays also activated Drew Rasmussen off the paternity list to start. Yonny Chirinos, who on Wednesday made his first big-league appearance since August 2020, was optioned to Triple-A. But Chirinos will remain with the Rays on the Taxi squad, which seems to be an indication he could be added as the 29th man and pitch in Tuesday’s doubleheader in Toronto.

Medical matters

Brendan McKay will have Tommy John elbow surgery next week with a goal of returning to pitching in 2024. McKay, 26, hasn’t pitched in the majors since the 2019 playoffs, having undergone left shoulder and thoracic outlet syndrome surgeries. … Shane McClanahan (left shoulder impingement) threw an extended Bullpen session Friday, felt good and seems on track to return when eligible Thursday against the Jays. Tyler Glasnow (Tommy John surgery) came through his first rehab start well and will make his next one Tuesday for Durham.

Derek Jeter honored

Former Tampa Resident and Yankees star shortstop Derek Jeter made his first onfield appearance since the 2017 retirement of his No. 2 as the team finally had the opportunity to celebrate his 2020 Hall of Fame election. With former teammates CC Sabathia, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera and manager Joe Torre on hand, Jeter thanked all the expected parties and made a play to the fans, saying that although he lives now in Miami (although he is no longer Affiliated with the Marlins) he considers New York home.

He made an intriguing reference to “hopefully seeing a lot more of you in the near future.” At a media session after throwing out the first pitch, he said not to “read too much into it,” that he has nothing lined up. But also: “I did miss the place; this is home for me. I was here for 20 years.”

Miscellany

Brandon Lowe said he was “kind of floored a little bit” to be chosen as the Rays’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente award, which acknowledges character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions. … Randy Arozarena stole his 28th base to go with 19 homers. …. Top hitting prospect Curtis Mead won’t play again this season for Durham rather than Rush a return from an elbow strain.

