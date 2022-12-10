Walt Williams is the Terps’ first loss, post concerns, Carey’s unusual shooting splits

Walt Williams might have been a great player back in his day, but he’s not immune from the feelings that come with being a fan. So when Maryland basketball took its first loss this week at Wisconsin, it stung for him too.

“If you go back to before the season starts and you say, ‘Hey, we were going to be 8-1 in the first nine games, you would definitely take that. But you know, the reality of it is the human part of it, as you’re watching this unfold game by game, and you’re seeing us win every game. And so you think to yourself, ‘Oh, Let’s keep this thing rolling. Because there has been a handful of teams that’s been undefeated for the whole season. So you hold on to hope, they just think that we can win every game,” Williams said during an interview won Glenn Clark Radio.

“And so when you lose, it does hurt. But when you look at the grand scheme of things, I mean, this team is in a good position. They lost to a solid Wisconsin team, a good defensive team at home and it’s gonna b [tough in] the Big Ten. Traditionally, it’s always a tough conference. So in-conference play is going to be tough, especially on the road.”

Perhaps the biggest concern for the Terps (8-1, 1-1) is the lack of depth in the post. There are no true centers other than the starter Julian Reeseand while vastly improved, he still struggles with foul trouble and strength at times.

“Certainly, within the interior, the way you have to combat that is, the game is played a little bit differently. It’s played outside-in nowadays. So it’s not as big of glaring a hole as it would have been back in the day But you know, it’s going to take Julian — and he has done this early on — doing a better job of keeping himself out of foul trouble while still being Relentless going for the boards and controlling the paint defensively, as well as scoring around the basket as well. So he has to continue to do that without getting in foul trouble,” said Williams the former Maryland star and long-time NBA player.

“They are going to need him to play major minutes. He has done that so far. Defensively, in the frontcourt, they have bigger guards who are physical, long. they are getting deflections, getting turnovers and creating opportunities and easy opportunities in a fastbreak scenario on offense. And then getting to the free-throw line. So those are the things that you have to do to combat not having that big presence or depth in that middle, so it’s something that they can overcome consistently every game. I mean, it’s going to be a challenge, so it depends on who they face on that particular night, but there are ways to overcome that and the Terps have the makeup in their team to be able to overcome.”

Clark asked Williams about the strange home-and-away shooting splits of guard Donald Carey, who was brought in as a 3-point threat after shooting 38.8 percent from deep last year at Georgetown. He’s been solid away from home, making 12 of 30 3-pointers, but is 2-for-24 at Xfinity Center.

“I can kind of speak to that a little bit myself. Now, I always felt it was always a better feeling for me to have the crowd just cheering against you and, and coming after you and then you do something on the court, and then they have to shut up. That was always a greater feeling for me than doing something Fantastic out there and people cheering for me. So I think that he gets a lot of his motivation is to show that, you know, hey, I’ m coming right back at you,” Williams said.

“And you don’t have that dynamic when you’re at home with people that’s really positive and cheering for you and behind you. So he’s just got to find his rhythm. I think that he’s given a great effort on the defensive end, and he’s just got to find his legs on the Offensive end where he’s consistent and shooting the ball from outside. I think that on paper, he’s probably one of, if not the best, shooter on this team. And so if he can get it going to anywhere near to where the expectation is, then, that makes this team a much more dangerous team.”

Williams, who has a courtside seat for every game as part of Maryland’s radio crew, has gotten an up-close look at how the team is buying in under Kevin Willard.

“You can see that the players are really buying into it, you can see it with the effort of everybody that steps on the court, you know, that they’re giving a great effort out there. And so the only way you can do that is believing in the Coach and the coaching staff. So I think he has their ear, he has that confidence and respect. And he gives it back to those guys. And so he gets after it, but it’s kind of a way that’s respectful to the players and something that they know is coming from a good place, and he wants the best for them. And you see that, you see the players responding. And in terms of the game itself, you can see that he makes in-game adjustments,” they said.

“He’s figuring it out if something’s not going well, and he can play games that you mentioned, zone matchups at Moments and things like that, and so he does a great job with that the challenge right now is for this team to just be consistent on the Offensive end. You saw [against Wisconsin], they shot the ball decently from the three-point line, but inside the three-point line, they struggled. And if that’s a tough, tough environment to win when you win you can’t score inside the three-point line at a higher rate than outside the three. So that’s a tough dynamic to overcome for sure.”