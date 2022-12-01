Walt Disney World’s Magnolia golf course reopens December 12

Guests can once again play a round of golf at Walt Disney World’s Magnolia golf course when it opens on December 12, 2022, with updates, a reimagining as a 14-hole course, new golf carts, and a discount on greens fees.

Photos courtesy of Disney

Notable for its bunker shaped like Mickey Mouse’s ears, the Magnolia course is undergoing a renovation on the first to the 14th holes that includes new teeing grounds, updates to greenside and fairway bunkers, and recontoured greens that will make players’ putting game faster.

Walt Disney World’s golf courses are operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management, and Alex Forsyth, director of sales and marketing, stated, “We want to be accessible to everyone. Our Guests arrive daily from around the world, excited for the experience they are about to have. No matter what they anticipate, we strive to meet and regularly exceed their expectations, providing them with a magical and memorable experience.”

Along with upgrades to the course, Magnolia also features a new fleet of Yamaha golf carts with expanded technology. Guests experiencing mobility issues can make use of the SoloRider Adaptive carts for greater comfort while playing.

Sergio Garcia at Walt Disney World’s Magnolia golf course

“We are continually trying to enhance the guest experience and heighten their overall enjoyment of our world-class facilities, not only through better golf course conditioning and renovations, but from an operations perspective,” Forsyth said.

Guests who play during the renovation will receive a 33 percent discount on greens fees, applied when they check in.

Those who would like the extended 18-round game should reserve a time at Disney’s Palm or Disney’s Lake Buena Vista courses.