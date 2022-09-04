Walsh U. loses first regular-season football game at new stadium

NORTH CANTON – Knowing their sons could be part of Walsh University sports history had the Bischof and Francz families fired up.

Linebackers Kyle Bischof and Connor Francz transferred to Walsh from the University of Akron and would be playing in the regular-season football game Saturday on the school’s campus at Larry Staudt Field.

Up until this season Walsh’s football team — the program started in 1995 — played “home games” in North Canton Hoover’s Memorial Stadium, Fawcett Stadium, Bob Commings Field at GlenOak High School, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Proud moms Kelly Bischof and Sharon Francz enjoy pregame fun before their sons Kyle Bischof and Connor Francz take the field Saturday in Walsh University's first regular-season football game at Larry Staudt Field.

“It’s nice to see that they brought it home,” Kelly Bischof said of the new field at the campus. The Bischofs and Franczes joined others to tailgate in a parking lot next to the stadium, which is on the north side of East Maple Street.

A crowd of alumni, students and local fans filled the home stands on the stadium’s west side. Many fanned out and stood along the fence. Others found spots in the Grassy slope off East Maple Street.

Adding the stadium is a positive move for the university, Sharon Francz said. Walsh has a great reputation for academics and sports, but the stadium is an amenity that will help attract students, she said.

At home, but a loss Walsh University football

Unfortunately the first game on campus didn’t have a Hollywood finish.

The Cavaliers lost, 42-0, to Tiffin University, a Rival in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

The results weren’t much better than when Walsh played Tiffin in his last home game at Bob Commings Field, down Easton Avenue NE less than a mile east of campus. Tiffin routed the Cavaliers in that game, 56-16.

Oddsmakers probably weren’t anticipating a turnaround for Walsh in this year’s opener with Tiffin.

Walsh University players walk on the field for the coin flip before the football team's first game on campus at Larry Staudt Field.

The G-MAC preseason poll ranked Tiffin as the league’s second-best team, right behind the University of Findlay and just ahead of Ashland University. Walsh tied for eighth in the nine-team league, garnering as many points as Lake Erie College in Painesville.

Already home for lacrosse, soccer and track teams

Saturday afternoon wasn’t the first time Walsh’s football team played at Larry Staudt Field. It was also the site of the team’s spring game.

