Walnut Creek Chamber Of Commerce: Yours Humanly Tee Off For Education Golf Tournament, Oct. 17, Rossmoor Golf Course

October 06, 2022 WALNUT CREEK, CA — Yours Humanly is holding its 3rd annual Tee Off for Education Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17, 2022, 9 am, at the Rossmoor Golf Course, 1010 Stanley Dollar Drive, Walnut Creek, with an Awards dinner immediately following the tournament at the Stanley Dollar Event Center.

A global nonprofit, Yours Humanly transforms the lives of children in need around the world by providing access to quality education and equitable resources. The golf tournament is one of three signature Yours Humanly annual fundraisers, and proceeds from the event will support Your Humanly’s mission to lift children out of poverty and other challenging situations through the power of education. Registration begins at 9am, followed by a putting contest at 10am. The putting green and practice range will be open for registered golfers. Tournament play begins at 11am with a scramble format. The dinner follows with an Awards presentation, silent auction, and raffle. Register at www.TeeOffForEducation.com.

“We are Grateful to both golf enthusiasts and once-in-awhile players, alike, who choose to come out to our Tee Off for Education fundraiser to make a difference in the lives of children in need,” says Sunny Singh, Yours Humanly founder and CEO. “This is a great way to be outdoors enjoying the game of golf with friends and family, while being a part of something very special.” Tee Off for Education is Sponsored by Mark & ​​Kathy Lefanowicz, Elevents Group, Farmers Insurance/Kevin Hennessy, BMW Concord, and Behring Co.

About Yours Humanly, www.YoursHumanly.org Driven by the belief that education is a basic human right, Yours Humanly funds global efforts to provide children in need access to quality education and Equitable resources. While the programs and resources it provides vary among the countries and cultures in which it works, Yours Humanly’s focus is always on Transforming the lives of children in need through education. By doing so, Yours Humanly is lifting children out of poverty and other challenging situations and empowering them to achieve better, brighter futures.

Cambodia | Haiti | India | Nepal | Philippines | United States

501(c)(3) nonprofit