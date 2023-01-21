Wallspace LA and Moby Arts Announce 2023 Collaboration and Expansion

Founders Valda Lake of Wallspace LA art gallery, and Natily Gonzalez of Moby Arts fine art print house, have announced a Collaboration and expansion to now provide a full service for clients and artists, all available in one location at 7701 Santa Monica Blvd, in West Hollywood.

Wallspace LA represents Los Angeles based street, contemporary and abstract artists and Moby Arts provides fine art printing services for LA based artists – specializing in Serigraph (silkscreen) printing and giclee printing on paper or Canvas and framing. Both are women-owned businesses with a combined 24 years of experience, specializing and connected to a full service of artists and artworks, consultation, production and installation.

With the focus of working with groundbreaking, Los Angeles-based artists, this integration optimizes opportunities for clients to enhance their collections seamlessly from Researching to acquisition to final installation.

“I am very excited for our partnership and for the future of expansion into the art world together as a team, it is an exciting future combining our unique skills and viewpoints in the art world and growing together, providing more services for all our clients and artists” said Valda Lake Founder and Director of Wallspace

Wallspace is a dynamic art gallery now based in West Hollywood, California exhibiting LA based abstract, contemporary, & street artists. Founder and Director Valda Lake shares, “We are very excited about finding new visions and contributing to the launch of Careers while also representing more established artists. We regularly present programming centered around women creators, gay, queer, BIPOC and Emerging Talent within art shows, art fairs and public art projects”. Wallspace roster is comprised of 50% women artists and 50% gay, queer artists.” Most notably, Wallspace Public Art works includes installations for the City of West Hollywood on Route 66 with two neon artworks by artist Scott Froschauer, UROK and One Love. Open daily and by appointment, Wallspace can be contacted directly by phone or text at 323 930 0471, or visit. wallspacela.com.

Moby Arts is a fine art print house that focuses on bringing ground-breaking artists and charities together for worthy causes. Moby Arts encourages artists to participate in the crafting process while overseeing their silkscreen or giclée prints. Dedicated work space is provided to artists so that they can create hand embellished prints which are unique in nature. Their focus also includes art installation, consultation and production. Past clients and projects include Shepard Fairey, Knowledge Bennet, Plastic Jesus, Chris Brown, Jeff Hamilton, Patssi Valdez and Alan Childs. Visit mobyarts.com to learn more.