Walker Lyons stuns college football by Landing at USC
National signing day in 2023 was expected to provide some movement from the top teams in the country. However, it started off with a stunning decision.
Walker Lyons, one of the top-ranked tight ends in the class, announced he is committing to the USC Trojans. They posted a picture on his Twitter page.
The four-star tight end was reportedly choosing between Utah and Georgia as his final two after he initially committed to Stanford, so Landing at USC is a massive surprise for many across the country.
The Folsom High School star was impressed by how hard Lincoln Riley recruited him (h/t Hayes Fawcett of On3).
“Coach Riley recruited me Harder than any other Coach in the country, he is one of the best Minds in college football and I trust him to involve me in the offense and in the pass game,” Lyons said.
Riley’s approach worked, and Lyons will be a USC Trojan as a result.
However, Lyons is set to begin his mission for the LDS in Norway, so he won’t be playing football until 2024. A lot can change from now until then, but we can envision a USC offense with Malachi Nelson, Zachariah Branch, and Makai Lemon with Walker Lyons at tight end. Watch out.
