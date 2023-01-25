Walker Lyons gets home visit from Georgia Bulldogs coaches

Elite college football Recruit Walker Lyons was set apart as a Missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday in preparation for his departure to the Norway Oslo Mission.

On Tuesday, he received an in-home visit from the coaching staff of the Georgia Bulldogs, the two-time Defending College Football Playoff national champions.

247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman had first reported Tuesday afternoon that the visit would take place, and Lyons tweeted about it Tuesday evening, posting a photo with Georgia coaches — including head Coach Kirby Smart.

In the photo, Lyons is wearing his Missionary attire, including his nametag. On Sunday, he had posted on Instagram that he had been set apart as a Missionary that day and would be beginning at-home training prior to his departure.

Lyons, a tight end out of Folsom, California, had told Huffman earlier this month that he was still considering Georgia, Utah, USC and Stanford (he had been committed to Stanford before former head Coach David Shaw resigned in November after a loss to BYU to conclude the 2022 season).

Huffman reported Tuesday that the visit would be the last one Lyons would host with coaches (he has now had an in-home visit with all four of the above programs in the last two weeks).

Although not a guarantee by any means, prospects will often visit last with the program they end up signing with.

Huffman also reported Tuesday that Lyons will in fact officially sign with a program on next Wednesday’s National Signing Day. It is unclear if he will announce his decision prior to that.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Lyons, who graduated from high school early, is ranked by that website as the 148th-best prospect in the entire country in the Class of 2023.