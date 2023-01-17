Walker Kessler keeps showing why the Jazz wanted him included in the Rudy Gobert trade

MINNEAPOLIS — In the bowels of the Target Center, not even 20 minutes after the Utah Jazz squeaked out a 126-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the rookie and the future Hall of Famer crossed paths.

The contrast between Walker Kessler and Rudy Gobert was striking at this moment. Among many others and many other assets, the two were technically traded for each other. But they share a love for rim protection, fancy dunks and have been compared consistently among Jazz and Timberwolves fans.

On this Monday evening, Gobert wore a fancy suit, while Kessler wore sweats, a pair of Beats headphones wrapped around a hat. He was hustling to meet the side of his family that shared Minnesota roots. Gobert, deep in conversation with Jazz point guard Mike Conley, saw Kessler and greeted him warmly.

“Superstar,” Gobert said. “What’s up?”

The two dabbed each other up, smiled and laughed.

“Congratulations,” Gobert said.

That may have been a changing of the guard in physical form. But, while Jazz fans have long lamented Gobert’s loss and the previous Jazz era that went with it, Kessler has steadily ushered in a new era. A highlight dunk here. A blocked shot there. One or two wow moments each night; plays that a 21-year-old rookie should have no business making.

But on this Martin Luther King Jr. day matinee, Walker Kessler put it all together. They scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. He handed out four assists and blocked a pair of shots. He recorded the franchise’s first 20-20 game for a Rookie and the first 20-20 game for a Rookie in the NBA since 2014. He recorded the league’s first 20-20 game on at least 65 percent shooting since 1993. He did this to the team that traded him. They did this to the team that traded for Gobert. When Gobert left Monday’s contest early with right groin soreness, the likes of Naz Reid, Nathan Knight and Luka Garza had no answer for him.

“He and Ochai (Agbaji), they have passed the first stage of their development,” Utah head Coach Will Hardy said. “They believe they belong on the floor. And that means a lot. I don’t know what they could be going forward. But, they have a belief. And that part is big for them.”

You don’t want to compare a Rookie to one of the best bigs of this generation. But, with Kessler, it’s getting harder and harder not to. More important, it’s getting more and more difficult not to close your eyes and think about what he could be. His improvement rate this season alone has been significant. He has struggled with foul trouble but is starting to figure out how to play without fouling. At times he’s gotten down on himself for not blocking a shot or making a play at the basket. But he’s improving at letting the little things go and getting on to the next play.

He’s a perfectionist who gets angry with imperfection. But at the same time, Hardy has implored Kessler to realize that defense in the NBA is never going to be perfect. The guys are too good. The league is too talented.

But the competitiveness is obvious, and it’s starting to drive him in a positive manner. On Saturday night, Kessler sat in his locker room stall at Vivint Arena and sawed. The Jazz had just lost a one point game to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid hit the game-winner, a one-legged Dirk Nowitzki stepback, one of those shots that NBA players have mastered that is almost impossible to defend.

“It was a great shot,” Kessler said on Saturday night. “I still feel like I should have blocked it.”

Kessler was great against the Sixers. Truthfully, he’s been great in the starting lineup ever since normal starter Kelly Olynyk went down with a sprained ankle. But Kessler was upset that he didn’t block, of all people, Embiid on a night where Kessler for much of the game played Embiid to a draw, which was the second night of a back-to-back.

More than the Shocking rim protection, the athleticism, the ability to affect games for long stretches, Kessler’s demeanor after the Sixers game, tells you a lot about him. The guy wants to be great, and believes he can be great.

“We saw a lot of it at OTA’s before training camp,” Conley said. “The first day, a guy tried to hit a floater from the free-throw line and Walker blocked it. You just don’t usually see guys getting to shots like that.”

“Guys were coming to me,” Hardy said. “They were saying, coach, this guy is going to be really good.”

The elephant in the room lies here. How did Kessler get into the trade for Gobert? And did the Jazz know what they were getting in the rookie? And most importantly, how did Kessler drop all the way to the No. 22 pick of the draft, when he was Universally thought of as the second-best rim protector in the draft when rim protection is one of the most valuable and important skillsets a big can have in today’s NBA?

These questions exist because the Wolves gave the Jazz a King’s ransom for Gobert. Three first-round picks. Two pick swaps. Kessler. Malik Beasley. Jarred Vanderbilt. And Pat Beverley, which allowed the Jazz to flip him for Talen Horton-Tucker.

Read that last sentence. Look at Kessler and Gobert. And ask yourself, would you currently trade Kessler for Gobert straight up? In a vacuum, Gobert is still the better player. But, he’s 30 and Kessler is 21. What’s starting to take shape is how far along Kessler is offensively, and some of the things he’s doing.

Kessler’s Offensive ability might be one of the reasons he slipped so far. In essence, and Jabari Smith Jr., had this issue as well, Auburn’s guards never passed the ball last season. Not to Kessler. Not to Smith. Seemingly not to anyone.

So, against Minnesota on Monday, when Kessler repeatedly caught passes in the short roll and found open shooters in the corners? That skill was not apparent at this time last year. When Kessler hit Kyle Anderson with a hesitation and went to the basket on Monday night? That skill was not apparent at this time last year. His ability to catch and finish in traffic, you could see that. The soft hands? The lob threat? You could see that.

As mentioned previously, the Wolves didn’t want to include him in the trade to Utah, and the Jazz lobbied for him to be in the deal. Minnesota, even knowing it would trade for Gobert, had high hopes for Kessler.

It’s probably safe to say nobody thought Kessler would be this good, this fast. Because of injuries last summer, he didn’t have an offseason to work on his game. They didn’t play in the summer league. They didn’t really do any fullcourt work or five-on-five action until OTA’s in September. It’s a big reason the Jazz traded Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk. They hoped Kessler could be their center of the future, even thought it would be a good possibility. But, they wanted to bring him along slowly. They didn’t want him playing against first-unit bigs quickly in his career. They thought he could be a piece, but that needed to be proven.

Now, there’s no doubt.

As Utah’s year hurtles towards an uncertain trade deadline, Lauri Markannen and Kessler are all but untouchable. They are without question building blocks for the future, and Agbaji’s athleticism, defense and his ability to make an impact on a rookie scale contract has him trending towards the same direction.

These are developments that have the Jazz winning big this season, no matter what their overall record or how their season turns out. Not many thought Kessler would be registering 20-20 games by the middle of January. Not many thought Kessler would be in a spot to dominate in a single game this early into his career.

