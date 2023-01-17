Walker Howard pens heartfelt Goodbye to LSU football following entrance into transfer Portal

Walker Howard entered the transfer Portal recently and decided to send a message to LSU fans on Monday. Howard is leaving Baton Rouge after his first season of playing under Brian Kelly.

Howard appeared in just two games for the Tigers in Kelly’s first year at the helm. Howard stated that while he always dreamed of playing at LSU, things changed.

“As a kid, I always dreamed of playing at LSU. I never imagined being anywhere else. However, when things happen in life, we have to adjust and keep moving forward. With that being said, I have made the decision to leave LSU to look for the best spot for me to grow. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family. I can’t explain how grateful I am for all of the relationships I have built at LSU.”

Howard was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite. Howard is a native of Lafayette, Louisiana.

The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a 10-4 record after beating Purdue 63-7 in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, Howard will not be a part of LSU’s plans for the 2023 season.

Stay tuned for any more transfer or recruiting news about LSU this offseason.