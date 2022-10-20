Walk the Green Carpet at the EMU Basketball Season Premiere

Secure Your Green Carpet Experience Now

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics is officially inviting you to the “Season Premiere” of its men’s and women’s basketball seasons Monday, Nov. 7, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

A play on a traditional Hollywood red carpet movie premiere, EMU will roll out the green carpet – literally – for all of those in attendance as they enter the newly-improved arena beginning at 4 pm Upon entry, fans will enjoy free giveaways, including an exclusive Eastern Michigan t-shirt and other movie-themed giveaways, as well as the chance to have photos taken by a professional photographer and in an interactive photo booth. Attendees can also enjoy the newly-renovated E-Club Hall of Fame, which features an interactive touchscreen display highlighting the best student-athletes in school history, as well as the newly-installed Atrium videoboard. As always, a kids zone in the main atrium, featuring games and inflatables, will also be available for use.

Upon entry into the main arena, fans will notice a slew of upgrades. A brand new playing surface, Concourse paint job, and state-of-the-art videoboard display are among the highlights.

The Women’s basketball team will get the evening Rolling with a 5 pm game against Lindenwood University. Returning All-Mid-American Conference honoree and program double-double leader Ce’Nara Skanes (Oklahoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West-Florida International) Highlights Head Coach Fred Castro ‘s roster.

Following the women, Head Coach Stan Heath ‘s men’s program will suit up against Wayne State University. The game will officially set the team’s highly-anticipated season in motion. This year’s team features the No. 4-ranked transfer recruiting class in the nation, highlighted by multiple players from the State of Michigan.

Tickets to both contests can be secured by visiting EMUEagles.com/tickets or by calling the EMU Ticket Office at 734.487.3669.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball campaigns with each purchase gaining entrance to both men’s and women’s games inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. Reserved seating is limited and fans are encouraged to call the EMU Ticket Office to reserve seats as soon as possible. Non-conference single-game tickets and group tickets for all games are currently on sale.