Walk in the Park Café brings arts and family focus to Firestone Park

Firestone Park’s historic Aster Avenue business district is teeming with activity — there’s a library, two schools, a community center, a park and two churches nearby.

And while commercial establishments along this stretch from Firestone Boulevard to Lindenwood Avenue cater to a variety of community needs, a niche had been waiting to be filled for a family-friendly place that showcases a passion and appreciation for the Akron arts scene.

Enter Kobe Austin and A Walk in the Park Café.

“When we opened this place five years ago, we took what had been a Thrift store and turned it into something where we can support local artists and help promote them and their brand — and that was something that we had always wanted to do,” said A Walk in the Park founder and co-owner Austin.

