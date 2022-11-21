Wales’s Gareth Bale Finds Loophole in Team’s Golf Ban at World Cup

Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale is a known golf addict, but he’s taken his Obsession to a new level at the World Cup in Qatar.

Earlier this month, Wales manager Rob Page announced that he had banned his players from playing golf for the duration of the training camp and the tournament. But Bale found a creative way to skirt around the team policy: Apparently the five-time Champions League Winner has found access to a golf simulator at the team’s luxury hotel. The virtual golf system, along with other amenities, has been keeping the whole team busy.

