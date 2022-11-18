Wales vs USA: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With both sides aware of the importance of not losing their opening World Cup match, a tight affair looks likely to be in store

Wales’ first World Cup match since 1958 takes place on Monday evening when they face the USA in Group B.

Robert Page’s men know that they face a tough task to make the knockout stages and getting something from the opening game is vital against a young USA team.

Wales vs USA latest odds

Gregg Berhalter’s side are well-fancied to make it through the group and are Favorites in their opening game, offered at 6/4 (2.50) with bet365 to claim a win.

Wales for their part can be backed at 21/10 (3.10) with the draw offered at 2/1 (3.00).

Wales vs USA first goal scorer odds

In Gareth Bale, the Welsh boast the Ultimate big game player with the former Real Madrid forward coming up with important goals regularly for club and country over the last decade.

The 33-year-old’s most recent heroics saw him score an injury time equalizer in extra time of the MLS Cup to help LAFC be crowned Champions and Bale is the shortest priced player to score first at 5/1 (6.00).

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is offered at 13/2 (7.50)while Jesus Ferreira can be backed at 6/1 (7.00).

Wales vs USA preview

With England clear favorites to win Group B, these two sides will view each other as direct rivals in the battle for second place and as such they will be desperate to avoid defeat.

This should be a cagey affair with neither team looking to take too many risks, and Wales in particular will be happy to sit back and defend resolutely.

Opposing a high-scoring game makes plenty of sense and under 2.5 goals is offered at just 1/2 (1.50) which gives an indication of how tight the match is expected to be.

Instead, perhaps it could be more profitable to oppose an early goal.

Of Wales’ last eight competitive goals only two have come in the first half, while only one of the USA’s last seven goals in competitive games half came before the break.

Wales vs USA tips and predictions

No goal before minute 35 is offered at 5/6 (1.83) and looks like an excellent option, while Backing a goalless first half could also appeal at 5/4 (2.25).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

