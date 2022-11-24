Wales vs Iran: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Wales are clear favorites to claim a win but there could be some value in Backing Carlos Queiroz’s men to avoid another defeat

Wales play their second match in Group B on Friday when they face Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium.

Robert Page’s men battled hard in the second half of their opening match against the USA to claim a 1-1 draw, while Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in a surprisingly poor performance from the top ranked Asian team in the competition.

Wales vs Iran latest odds

The latest FIFA world rankings place Wales at 19th and Iran at 20th meaning in theory this should be a keenly contested game.

The Europeans are clear favorites to record the win and are offered at 11/10 (2.10) by bet365.

Carlos Queiroz’s team Meanwhile can be backed at 11/4 (3.75) with the draw available at 9/4 (3.25).

Wales vs Iran first goal scorer odds

Gareth Bale scored from the penalty spot in the opening match and the former Tottenham and Real Madrid forward is the favorite to break the deadlock at 15/4 (4.75).

Kieffer Moore came off the bench in the second half against the USA and improved the team, giving him a good chance of starting against Iran.

The Bournemouth striker is priced at 11/2 (6.50) to open the scoring, while Iran Mehdi Taremi who scored a brace against England and has been in excellent form in the Champions League for Porto is priced at 17/2 (8.50).

Wales vs Iran preview

Iran are unlikely to be as poor as they were in the opening game against England, and there should be some interest in backing them to produce a stronger performance.

In Taremi they possess a top quality striker and if they can get service to him, he will cause an inexperienced Welsh defense some real problems.

Wales rode their luck against the USA at times although they showed plenty of spirit, yet it is surprising to find them as such clear favorites against a team of a similar level.

There is value therefore to be had in Backing the Iranians to claim something from the game, with Wales not worthy of the price stated for a win.

Wales vs Iran tips and predictions

Iran are offered at 28/25 (2.12) to win with a +0.25 Asian Handicap and that looks like a strong option.

This bet pays out in full if Iran wins and provides a half win if they draw.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

