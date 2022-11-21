Wales install golf Simulator in team hotel at World Cup for Gareth Bale and Co during downtime at Qatar 2022

GARETH BALE has been getting into the swing of things at his first ever World Cup.

SunSport Revealed how a round of golf is off the menu for his Wales Squad for the first few days in Qatar.

3 Gareth Bale remains Wales’ best golfer Credit: Rex

However, a golf simulator has been set up in their team hotel in the West Bay area of ​​Doha – and Bale has wasted no time in showing everyone else how it’s done.

Cardiff striker Mark Harris said: “I think most of us have had a swing and we had a go after training as we will have some spare time.

“It’s great fun and I am sure we will enjoy it.

“Team spirit is great anyway, but games like that help you.

“We also have pool, table tennis.

“It’s a bit of a laugh, but you want to win.

“Is Gareth the best? Yes, I think so.”

Bale, 33, has taunted England ahead of Group B’s openers this afternoon.

3

Most read in World Cup 2022

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS – BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The former Tottenham star said: “I believe we have the most passion. I know where you are aiming at – I’m not stupid!

“But personally I feel we are the most passionate country in the world and that will never change in my mind.

“Even going into this tournament, even though we are older, I still feel the same.”